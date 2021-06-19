Teachers need to change gender terms like boys and girls for students, activists say





A charity has asked teachers to give up all languages ​​and gender uniforms and instead say students should be called students. The LGBT organization Stonewall says schools should remove the terms “boys” and “girls” for “students” and teach children to use “them” instead of the gender pronouns “he” and “she”. The charity also suggests that children should compete against the opposite sex in sports. A series of guidance documents say uniform policies should “give the opportunity to wear a skirt as well as the opportunity to wear pants”. Stonewall, who says one of his guides is funded by the Office of Government Equality, advises school staff that they should: Avoid segregating students by gender, even in the classroom – you can sort them by color. favorite, month of birth or something else – or through uniform activities, sports or other aspects of school life.





Another booklet states that transgender students can use toilets, locker rooms, and dormitories on school trips where they feel most comfortable, according to Telegraph. Private St Pauls in London is said to be among the hundreds of primary and secondary schools that are members. Champions are able to apply for a bronze, silver or gold award to show how well they are following best practice. Those who want to win an award turn to a guide who tells them that it is unnecessary to say ‘boys and girls’ when referring to students of all genders, instead you can say ‘students’. They are told to get rid of any unnecessary gender language. “Instead of using him / her, you can use them.” They should also teach elementary school children to use them / them as a pronoun, it is said. Charity tips for educators advise teachers to remove phrases such as “man up” and “do not become such a girl”. Gender language should also be avoided when discussing hair, make-up and piercings, she says.





A charity spokesman reportedly said he was very proud of all our work supporting schools to create supportive and inclusive environments that help everyone feel accepted for what they are. They added that they are confident that the advice we give to schools is strong and in line with the guidelines of the Department for School Education in England, and the Code of Practice for Equality and the Commission for Human Rights for Equality. A spokesman for the Government Equality Office said: "Six organizations were funded to provide programs that address anti-homophobic, biphobic and transphobic bullying in schools across the country. Funding was a single payment for 2019-20."







