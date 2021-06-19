Man loses hand in French rage that violated pandemic siege





PARIS Violent clashes erupted Friday night between hundreds of party members and police officers trying to quell an illegal rage in western France, leaving several people injured on both sides, including a man who was cut off the hand. At a press conference Saturday morning, Emmanuel Berthier, the representative of the states in Ille-et-Vilaine, in Brittany, where the celebration took place, described the violent clashes that lasted more than seven hours. Local authorities said about 1,500 people had attended the parade and that more than 400 police officers had been mobilized. Mr Berthier said police in the town of Redon were hit with Molotov cocktails, hard wood cannons and other dangerous items and that five police officers were injured. He said the man who had lost his hand was 22 years old, but that the circumstances were not yet clear. Prosecutors in western France said the injured man had amputation surgery and that an investigation had been opened to determine the exact circumstances of the injury. In a Twitter post with a video of a man with an injured hand being evacuated from people in the crowd, a man who identified himself as a freelance French journalist reported that a grenade had exploded.

Police in France have been increasingly called in recent months to disband illegal parties, often ending in clashes with participants. With clubs shutting down since the pandemic began last March, illegal outdoor parties have emerged across the country, posing a challenge to local authorities. The clashes in Redon came just as France will emerge from a seemingly endless cycle of coronavirus-related constraints that have sown a deep sense of fatigue and frustration, especially among young people. But with its vaccination campaign under way, the French government has said it plans to allow nightclubs to reopen in July, with specific restrictions. Rade rave was organized as a tribute to Steve Maia Canio, a 24-year-old who went missing in 2019 at a concert that was destroyed by police in Nantes, western France. Friends had suspected that Mr Canio, who they said did not know how to swim, had fallen into the river with more than a dozen other people and had drowned as police faced tear gas. The others were saved. The clashes on Friday were even more violent than those in Nantes. Local authorities had issued an order banning the rally but organizers still went ahead. Videos posted online show the police repeatedly firing tear gas in crowds that, in response, throw gasoline bombs and other shells to the officers. Several hundred party participants were still in the area as of Saturday morning and police were still trying to evict them in the afternoon. Five men were taken into custody as part of an investigation into violence against police officers.

Told a group behind the fun, collector Mascarade France 3 the television network that local authorities had an anti-youth and anti-party policy and criticized their harsh response, all because we wanted to threaten.







