New 16 km cycling track to be launched along Dubai Jumeirah Beach – News

A new 16 km cycling lane will be built along Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach – keeping the emirate on track to become the most cycling-friendly city in the world.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, announced on Saturday that the new beach bike lane is part of a grand plan to extend the Emirates’ total bike lanes to 739 km from 2026

“We offer all the alternatives to make our society healthy and maintain a sustainable environment,” said the Crown Prince in Dubai.

The Jumeirah Beach bike lane will be connected to the Jumeirah Cycling Trail parallel to the Dubai Water Canal and the existing cycling track along the Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Road located in Dubai Internet City.

Soon there will be a new 16 km bike path along Jumeirah beach. We plan to add 276 km of bike paths to Dubai, to reach a total of 736 km by 2026. Our goal is to create a healthy, happy society and a sustainable environment for all. pic.twitter.com/lUmr23MHyf – Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) June 19, 2021

The first section of the runway will have a width of four meters, stretching along Jumeirah beach, running parallel to the existing running and walking tracks. The track stretches from the Dubai Water Canal to Umm Suqeim Park.

The second sector will be three meters wide, running along Jumeirah Road and King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Road, ending in Dubai Internet City. It will serve some hotspots alongside Jumeirah Beach such as Sunset Mall, Open Beach, Dubai Sailing Club, Kite Beach, Umm Suqeim Park and Burj Al Arab.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, general manager and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transportation Authority (RTA), said a master plan has been drawn up to link the cycling tracks with the vital areas of Dubai.

“The 2026 Cycling Track Master Plan envisages the construction of additional 276 km of cycling tracks, which will bring the total length of cycling tracks in the Emirates to 739 km. “The plan aims to connect rails in coastal areas, such as Jumeirah, Al Sufouh and Al Marina, with external tracks in Al Qudra, Seih Assalam and Nad Al Sheba through Al Barsha, Dubai Hills and Nad Al Sheba,” Al Tayer explained.

So far, 463 km of new cycling tracks have been built by the end of 2020.

Dubai residents are now looking forward to enjoying a bike ride along Jumeirah Beach.

Andrew and his partner Gigi, who have been cycling around town for a while now, said the new track will encourage more people to try out the bike.

“We mainly travel in cycles to nearby places. Not only does it lead us to our destination, but it also helps us stay fit. “It will be a turning point in a green and sustainable future,” they said.

Aathar Malpa, a Barsha Heights resident who has attended several cycling events in the UAE, said he and his friends were excited when they heard the news. “Cycling has been part of our routine for a very long time. Dedicated lanes will bring more groups into the lane. ”

Farhan Qureshi said that with a cycling track nearby, he can now find time for fitness despite a busy schedule. “I find it difficult to drive cycles on the road due to traffic. These dedicated cycle lanes will help me and many others to travel to our workplace by bicycle. “

Last week, the Dubai Roads and Transportation Authority (RTA) announced that it had approved a project to improve traffic around Expo 2020 Dubai bus stops, which would include 45 km of cycling tracks.

An ardent athlete himself, Sheikh Hamdan joined the memory of over 20,000 cyclists at the Dubai Ride event last year, when Sheikh Zayed Road turned into a 14km cycle track as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020.

[email protected]



