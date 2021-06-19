International
New 16 km cycling track to be launched along Dubai Jumeirah Beach – News
Plans are in place to reach the total length of such rails in the Emirates at 739 kilometers by 2026.
A new 16 km cycling lane will be built along Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach – keeping the emirate on track to become the most cycling-friendly city in the world.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, announced on Saturday that the new beach bike lane is part of a grand plan to extend the Emirates’ total bike lanes to 739 km from 2026
“We offer all the alternatives to make our society healthy and maintain a sustainable environment,” said the Crown Prince in Dubai.
The Jumeirah Beach bike lane will be connected to the Jumeirah Cycling Trail parallel to the Dubai Water Canal and the existing cycling track along the Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Road located in Dubai Internet City.
Soon there will be a new 16 km bike path along Jumeirah beach. We plan to add 276 km of bike paths to Dubai, to reach a total of 736 km by 2026. Our goal is to create a healthy, happy society and a sustainable environment for all. pic.twitter.com/lUmr23MHyf
– Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) June 19, 2021
The first section of the runway will have a width of four meters, stretching along Jumeirah beach, running parallel to the existing running and walking tracks. The track stretches from the Dubai Water Canal to Umm Suqeim Park.
The second sector will be three meters wide, running along Jumeirah Road and King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Road, ending in Dubai Internet City. It will serve some hotspots alongside Jumeirah Beach such as Sunset Mall, Open Beach, Dubai Sailing Club, Kite Beach, Umm Suqeim Park and Burj Al Arab.
Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, general manager and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transportation Authority (RTA), said a master plan has been drawn up to link the cycling tracks with the vital areas of Dubai.
“The 2026 Cycling Track Master Plan envisages the construction of additional 276 km of cycling tracks, which will bring the total length of cycling tracks in the Emirates to 739 km. “The plan aims to connect rails in coastal areas, such as Jumeirah, Al Sufouh and Al Marina, with external tracks in Al Qudra, Seih Assalam and Nad Al Sheba through Al Barsha, Dubai Hills and Nad Al Sheba,” Al Tayer explained.
So far, 463 km of new cycling tracks have been built by the end of 2020.
Dubai residents are now looking forward to enjoying a bike ride along Jumeirah Beach.
Andrew and his partner Gigi, who have been cycling around town for a while now, said the new track will encourage more people to try out the bike.
“We mainly travel in cycles to nearby places. Not only does it lead us to our destination, but it also helps us stay fit. “It will be a turning point in a green and sustainable future,” they said.
Aathar Malpa, a Barsha Heights resident who has attended several cycling events in the UAE, said he and his friends were excited when they heard the news. “Cycling has been part of our routine for a very long time. Dedicated lanes will bring more groups into the lane. ”
Farhan Qureshi said that with a cycling track nearby, he can now find time for fitness despite a busy schedule. “I find it difficult to drive cycles on the road due to traffic. These dedicated cycle lanes will help me and many others to travel to our workplace by bicycle. “
Last week, the Dubai Roads and Transportation Authority (RTA) announced that it had approved a project to improve traffic around Expo 2020 Dubai bus stops, which would include 45 km of cycling tracks.
An ardent athlete himself, Sheikh Hamdan joined the memory of over 20,000 cyclists at the Dubai Ride event last year, when Sheikh Zayed Road turned into a 14km cycle track as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]