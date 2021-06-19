Concerns of the Delta variant; Michigan, New Mexico decided to lift the restrictions

The coronavirus pandemic continues to wane in many parts of the U.S., but the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant among the unvaccinated could pose a new threat to public health, President Joe Biden and head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned on Friday. .

During a coronavirus update with the press, Biden described the Delta variant as more easily transmitted, potentially deadly, and particularly dangerous to young people. As Biden took a moment to acknowledge the bright summer expected for those who are vaccinated, he said there is cause for concern for people living in lower vaccination states.

People who become seriously ill and are hospitalized because of COVID-19 are those who have not been fully vaccinated, Biden said. The new variant will leave unvaccinated people even more vulnerable than they were a month ago.

CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky shared Bidens’ concern during a performance at Good Morning America on Friday. Walensky said the higher transmissibility of the Delta variant is likely to help make it the dominant type of COVID-19 in the US in the near future.

Walensky and Biden both highlighted the effectiveness of vaccinations in protecting against the insurgency variant, a type which CDC AND World Health Organization are classified as a variant of concern. Walensky said it was important for Americans to get their second dose of the vaccine to be protected by the Delta variant.

After being closed for almost eight months, Disneyland Paris reopened to the public on Thursday, becoming the latest from Disney theme parks to resume operation.

Border between Canada and the US will remain closed to all non-essential travel at least until July 21st, Canadian officials said Friday as the country continues efforts to vaccinate more of its population against COVID-19.

A year after the coronavirus pandemic caused people to flee congested subway areas,tenants seem to be gravitating back to the cities as vaccination rates rise and jobs continue to return. At the same time, apartment rents are rising from their pandemic discount rates.

A risk in cases of COVID-19 Afghanistan has captured the US embassy in Kabul, forcing an immediate blockade and the creation of state-of-the-art COVID-19 on-site wards to care for oxygen-dependent patients, according to an internal memorandum.

The US Open tennis tournament will allow 100% spectator capacity during its two weeks in 2021. This comes a year after spectators were banned from the Grand Slam in New York due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The UK recorded more than 10,000 coronavirus infections daily for the first time in nearly four months, likely due to the spread of the more contagious delta variant. The variant accounts for about 95% of all new cases in the UK.

Today’s numbers:The US has more than 33.5million confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than601,500dead,according to Johns Hopkins University data. Global Total: More than 177.8million cases and more than 3.8million deaths. More than 148 million Americans have been fully vaccinated 44.7% of the population,According to the CDC.

What we are reading:Companies like Moderna and Pfizer partner BioNTech are exploring the use of messenger RNA, a component that has been used in COVID-19 vaccines, in the development of trial cancer vaccines. The hope is that these vaccines will help strengthen the immune system of cancer patients during treatment. Read more.

The Florida judge upholds the state side in the lawsuit over the CDC navigation guidelines

A federal judge in Florida found that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 restrictions on voyages could have exceeded the agency’s powers, casting uncertainty over the future of the sea pandemic vacation.

Friday’s decision, the outcome of a lawsuit filed by the state of Florida, issued a preliminary injunction that could turn CDC travel mandates to and from the state into optional guidelines when they take effect next month, though the agency has time to propose a closer order.

“This order reveals that Florida is likely to prevail over the merits of the claim that the CDC conditional navigation order and enforcement orders exceed the authority delegated to the CDC,” reads the conclusion of the 124-page decision issued by Judge Steven Merrydayon on Friday.

The lawsuit, announced by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis who has emerged as a leading critic of President Joe Biden and his COVID policies, challenged the CDC guidelines in the cruise industry and claimed the agency was exceeding its authority.

“We are securing this victory for Florida families, for the cruise industry and for any state that wants to safeguard its rights in the face of unprecedented federal action,” DeSantis said after the ruling.

The state has imposed a ban on vaccine passports, preventing businesses, including cruise lines, from requiring customers to show vaccination proofs prior to entry. This decree conflicts with CDC navigation regulations, which require ships to maintain a certain threshold of vaccinated passengers sailing in U.S. waters without first performing the best voyages.

The lawsuit is an example of how Republican-led states have attacked the ongoing COVID-19 mandate, though more and more states have either lifted restrictions or announced plans to do so in the coming weeks due to levels lower coronavirus infection and ongoing vaccination efforts.

Michigan, New Mexico decided to lift COVID restrictions

Michigan and New Mexico have decided to join almost every other state in removing most of the COVID-19 restrictions as infection rates fall and more Americans are vaccinated.

Michigan will lift all internal capacity restrictions and mask requirements next week, 10 days faster than planned between vaccinations and COVID-19 infections, Gov. announced Thursday. Gretchen Whitmer.

“Today he is always looking forward to it, as we can safely go back to our daily activities and put this pandemic behind us,” Whitmer said in a press release.

New Mexico Government. Michelle Lujan Grisham similarly announced that the state will also lift its restrictions and reopen in full on July 1st. While the state has been largely open, restrictions have been set to be lifted that will allow businesses and events to operate at full capacity once again, whether inside or outside.

I know some will say that this day is coming late. I’m sure the wish would get here sooner, said Lujan Grisham announcing the reopening. “I believe, overall, New Mexicans made the right public health decisions in their daily lives, pursuing science and helping us get to this point quickly and, most importantly, as safely as we could. “

The EU recommends allowing American tourists to return to Europe

European Union on Fridayadded the US to a list of placesfor which they say travel restrictions should be phased out. The list applies to all American tourists, vaccinated or not, for non-essential travel.

However there is no recommendation legally bound.

“It is up to each country to decide how and when to open the borders,” said French Embassy spokesman PascalConfavreux. “The European Union is the one that provides the framework, but the decision comes from the states.”

Each of the 27 EU member states has the power to set its own guidelines and timelines for travelers, including whether or not they require vaccinations or COVID-19 preliminary testing.

Some European countries, includingSpainANDFrance, have already reopened to US vaccinated visitors

