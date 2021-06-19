The bodies of a woman, 23, and a man in their 30s were found in fields near the village of Derbyshire | UK News





Police are investigating after the bodies of a woman and a 23-year-old man in his 30s were found within hours of each other in fields near a Derbyshire village. The woman was found in a field near Staveley Road in Duckmanton around 8.40am on Friday morning, and was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been named in reports as the sharp knight of horses Gracie Spinks. Derbyshire Police said the person’s body was found in a field near Tom Lane around 11 a.m. Friday. The force said officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths, but said a police presence will remain in the area as investigations continue. She said the families of the two deceased had been tracked down and specially trained officers were supporting them. In a Facebook homage, Alicia Jordan posed: Oh Gracie Spinks I don’t even know what to say. Broken heart does not even cut it. You really were the life of the party, we made so many memories 4 and I could not be more grateful to know you. Honestly sitting here thinking about them is making me smile. This world is so cruel and it really is not fair. Rest in peace Gracie will miss you so much. Thinking about your family and friends. Brennan Newton posted: She will miss loads, absolutely empty gold heart X. As of Saturday afternoon, a GoFundMe site set up to help the Spinks family by Abbey Griffin, one of her friends, had raised more than 1,600. Griffin said: Gracie was a beautiful girl at just 23 years old, she had already touched the lives of so many people and the wonderful memories she left behind. She was a loving and caring individual and was always happy to help. She was also so stubborn and shed always relied on what was right. If you knew Gracie, you too would know that she was crazy about horses and had the most gorgeous horse named Paddy, whom she loved dearly. Although no amount of money could ever be returned to Gracie, I ask that you please donate everything you can to help her family at this time. We all love you so much Gracie, brought up there. Griffin also said she would host a balloon launch from Markham Vale Business Park, where Spinks worked, on Monday, June 28 to let her friends say goodbye. Spinks had also worked as a part-time model, the Sun reported. Derbyshire Police said: We estimate that what happened in Duckmanton today will have shocked and upset many people in the community and officers will be conducting additional patrols in the coming days. We will urge you to stop and talk to an officer if you want to raise any concerns.

