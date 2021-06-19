Northern Ireland DUP to elect new new leader within a week





DUBLIN, June 19 (Reuters) – The Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland (DUP) will elect a new leader, the third in a few weeks, until Saturday, June 26, the party said Saturday after Edwin Poots left just three weeks ago. after officially taking power The largest party in the British-led region has gone through a turbulent period since the ouster of then-leader and Northern Ireland’s first minister Arlene Foster in late April. Read more Her successor, Poots, stepped down on Thursday after he was opposed by 24 of his party’s 28 regional lawmakers for the appointment of a new first minister but appointed ally Paul Givan in the role minutes anyway. Read more Poots’s resignation has added to political instability in Northern Ireland, which is at the center of a post-Brexit trade dispute between Britain and the European Union and has seen street violence sparked by anger over trade restrictions with the rest of the UK. . Nominations for the new leader close on Tuesday, and if more than one lawmaker puts their names ahead, an election will be held the following Saturday. Jeffrey Donaldson, the party leader in the British parliament who was narrowly defeated by the Poots in the leadership vote last month, is expected to put his name forward again and may be the only nominee. The Belfast Telegraph reported on Saturday that DUP party officials told Givan that he would have to resign as the first minister when a new leader is in place. This will once again increase the chances of a quick election, as the DUP will have to secure the consent of their main partners in the power-sharing government, Irish nationalist rivals Sinn Fein, to appoint a new first minister. Sinn Fein insisted that Givan’s appointment be accompanied by the introduction of Irish language rights, a precondition that angered DUP lawmakers and led to the vote against Poots. Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Edited by Christina Fincher Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos