Police MP still to track down an unidentified caller who ‘threatened’ the IAS officer for exposing the alleged fraud





Madhya Pradesh police on Saturday said they would still not track down the identified caller who allegedly threatened a 2014 IAS group officer Lokesh Kumar Jangid through a Signal messaging app to make allegations of corruption against some of the officers. state. The young bureaucrat has accused his senior officer of removing him from the post of Barwani Extra District Magistrate after he exposed an alleged fraud in the supply of oxygen concentrators. A conversation where the same was said was revealed, after which the state government issued a notice to the IAS officer. Yangid, who was transferred to Bhopal, has complained to Madhya Pradesh DGP Vivek Johri after receiving “threatening calls” from the unidentified person Thursday evening. The unidentified caller threatened him for his actions of getting “high and powerful” and asked him to go on a leave for six months, issuing a threat to his life, Jangid claimed. Meanwhile, DIG Irshad Wali said the caller has uninstalled his Signal app, so it is becoming difficult to find. “The IAS officer also did not provide any evidence to support his complaint,” DIG said, adding that police will write to the central service application requesting details of the unknown caller who used it. “Any action is possible as material evidence has been received by the police,” he added. Speaking on the matter, State Minister of Medical Education Vishwas Sarang has claimed that Jangid was involved in discipline in the cases and the IAS association had also asked him for his actions. “Now the officer is not able to clarify who had threatened him,” said the minister, who had previously advised the officer to clear his side in the notice of the cause of the show he was served. The IAS (27) officer has faced eight transfers in just four years and Barwani’s last appointment as Extra District Magistrate lasted for 42 days and he was sent back to Rajya Shiksha Kendra days ago. He had a quarrel with DM in Barwani and later accused him of serious corruption. Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh wrote to Interior Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday in support of security coverage for the new bureaucrat. Read all the Latest News, Latest News and Coronavirus News here

