Son of BSP Leader Ambika Chaudhary, Anand Chaudhary, Chairperson of Zila Panchayat Party Made Samajwadi





Ambika Chaudhary’s son’s candidacy announced by Samajwadi Party Ballia district chief Ballia, Uttar Pradesh: The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday declared the son of a former UP minister and Bahujan Samaj (BSP) Party leader Ambika Chaudhary as its candidate for the post of Ballia zila panchayat chairman, prompting a sharp reaction from the BSP . The candidacy of Anand Chaudhary, son of Ambika Chaudhary, was announced by SP Ballia district president Raj Mangal Yadav on Saturday. Mr Pandey said Mr Chaudhary’s candidacy had been approved by SP supreme leader Akhilesh Yadav and party chief of state Naresh Uttam. Anand Chaudhary is a member of the panchayat zila from the 45th Balli ward and was elected with the apparent support of the BSP. The Samajwadi Party move provoked a sharp reaction from the deputy chairman of the BSP legislative party Uma Shankar Singh who accused Ambika Chaudhary of treason. Ambika Chaudhary has been a Cabinet minister under Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav but joined the BSP in 2016 amid family feuds within the SP. Accusing Mr Chaudhary of “blowing back” the BSP, Mr Singh said he “was content with deception, showing his true nature”. “When the SP ousted Ambika Chaudhary, the BSP honored him and gave him a party ticket from the Phephana assembly constituency,” he said. Mr Singh claimed that Anand Chaudhary had won the zila panchayat election as a BSP candidate but the SP has declared him as its candidate for the post of zila panchayat chairman. However, Ambika Chaudhary denied Singh’s claim saying he felt ignored in the BSP. In a statement, he said he had joined the BSP before the 2017 UP assembly elections, and after that, he worked as a dedicated party worker, dismissing all responsibilities given to him. After the Lok Sabha 2019 elections, he was not given responsibility and that he felt ignored and that he was not used in the BSP, he said. Polls for the election of chairmen of the panchayat zila will be held on July 3rd. The vote count will be taken on the same day, the Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission had said in its earlier announcement of the poll. The presidents of zila panchayat are elected by the elected members of zila panchayats of different districts. Voting will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 3, and the vote count will take place on the same day, the statement said. There are 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh. The four-stage panchayat polls were conducted in the state last month.

