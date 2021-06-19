Dubai allows its fully vaccinated residents from India to enter from June 23rd







Dubai Government Guidelines on Relaxation for India:

1. Residents must have received two doses of a vaccine approved by the UAE authorities.

2. Passengers must have received a negative test result for a PCR test taken within 48 hours prior to departure; Citizens of the United Arab Emirates are excluded.

3. Only coded PCR test results certificates are accepted.

4. All passengers must receive a rapid PCR test 4 hours before departure.

5. All passengers must undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Dubai Airport.

6. Passengers must be subject to institutional quarantine until they receive the result of the PCR test, which is expected within 24 hours; Citizens and diplomats of the United Arab Emirates are excluded.

The UAE, the largest international destination for Indian travelers, had imposed restrictions by the end of April due to the Covid catastrophe unfolding here.

The Emirates website says it has suspended passenger flights from India in effect from 24 April 2021 until 6 July 2021. Furthermore, travelers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point in the UAE. UAE nationals, UAE Gold Visa holders and members of diplomatic missions acting in accordance with the revised COVID19 protocols will be excluded from travel.

Earlier this week, the UAE had allowed holders of silver residence permits in addition to gold permits from India and other subcontinent countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka to enter. Arrivals will need to allow a strict Covid protocol.

On the relaxation that will be allowed from June 23, the Dubai government says: The updates are part of the committees’ desire to protect passengers and alleviate concerns without compromising Covid-19 precautions in place to protect their health and well-being. everyone.

