Patios in Ottawa to visit this summer





OTTAWA – The courtyard dinner is open again and local restaurateurs are working to ensure you have a safe and enjoyable experience. CTVNewsOttawa.ca asked readers about their favorite outdoor dining locations in the capital. Here are just a few of the favorite places you might want to try this summer, without any special rankings. Described as a French neighborhood bistro with an emphasis on Newfoundland, this bistro in the heart of Wellington Village offers meals made with locally sourced ingredients and signature cocktails. Reservations are highly recommended. 1223 Ura e Alexandra & 1 John St. A favorite in downtown Ottawa, Tavern on the Hill is a seasonal outdoor canteen and patio located on the northern edge of Major’s Hill Park, overlooking some of Ottawa’s favorite places. Their sister country, Tavern on the Falls overlooks Rideau Falls, for another stunning backdrop to enjoy delicious meals. 1001 Queen Elizabeth Dr. Overlooking Lake Dow, this courtyard is home to Ottawa for authentic California-style Mexican food. Takos, fajitas, nachos and margaritas by the lake. Quinn’s Ale House on Bank Street is truly a pub of character. Located in Old South Ottawa, you may not believe that a major street like Bank is nearby as you enjoy beer and pub favorites like wings, rings and burgers. Located in the heart of Little Italy, Pub Italia is a lively, church-themed pub serving a well-known group and creating between religious décor and stained glass. Check out their beer bible while enjoying the culture of Little Italy on Preston Street. A British pub along Ottawa’s historic Elgin Street, “The Pump” has served customers since 1984. Enjoy hearty food and a selection of wine, beer and spirits on this street-level patio. In Orleans, you will find the Jonny Canucks sports bar, which promises beer, burgers and all the exciting games. This restaurant in the east is excited to be back to do what it does best. Also check out their location in Findlay Creek. The OCCO Kitchen in Orleans offers delicious craft access to your favorite daily street food. The menu includes dishes made from locally sourced ingredients. In addition to their location on Innes Road, you can also find them downtown at 160 Bay St.







