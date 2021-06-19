New protests in Brazil against Bolsonaros treatment of the Covid pandemic Brazil

Thousands of Brazilians return to the streets on Saturday in protest of the Jair Bolsonaro administration’s response to a pandemic that has killed nearly half a million people in the country, mostly after the United States.

In the second day of demonstrations in less than a month, anti-Bolsonaro mobilization is gaining momentum amid a contagious curve of Covid-19 infections, with only 11% of 212 million Brazilians fully vaccinated, according to local media.

The Brazilian president, who has undermined the pandemic and resisted the ban, is being investigated by a congressional inquiry as his administration has lagged behind in purchasing vaccines but postponed the use of ineffective drugs such as chloroquine.

Schoolteacher Paola Queiroz, 46, said the pandemic was about losses: friends, joy, hope for the future. Despite this, she took to the streets of President Avenue Vargas, in central Rio de Janeiro, using humor as a weapon in what she called the president’s zero response against the coronavirus. Queiroz wore a suit criticizing Dr. Nise Yamaguchi, whom she called a pseudo-scientist who advised Bolsonaro to adopt ineffective drugs.

I am dressed as Dr. Chloroquine, who is an accomplice to these 500,000 deaths, Queiroz said as he carried a sign that mimicked the package of medicines with sayings such as freestyle medicine and called for Bolsonaro’s removal and imprisonment.

A protest against the Brazilian government, in Cuiaba, Brazil on Saturday. Photos: Ral Martnez / EPA

Unlike Bolsonaro supporters, who have taken to the streets in demonstrations over the past year, anti-Bolsonaro protesters have refrained from gathering and have preferred blow dishes from their homes. However, as the death toll continues to average 2,000 per day, public protest has increased.

The reasons given by this government under the leadership of this plague called Bolsonaro make me leave home, said Oswaldo Pinheiro, a 75-year-old retired engineer. I, even at this age, will be at war against this genocidal government, with no respect for the poor. As long as there are other marches I will come.

Pinheiro went to protest in Rio along with his daughters Dbora and Brbara Amado. He is vaccinated and we realized in the first protest that everyone had masks and that we could keep our distance from each other, Dbora said.

People in Rio de Janeiro protest on Saturday against the Brazilian government. Photos: Andre Coelho / EPA

Last Saturday, Bolsonaro and his motorcycle supporters demonstrated in the streets of So Paulo, in a sign of an increasingly polarized political landscape as the 2022 election approached. The president was fined for his failure to wear a mask in violation of local restrictions and has been saying he will not vaccinate against Covid-19.

The anti-Bolsonaro demonstrations that occupied the largest cities in Brazil were called by social movements and political parties opposing his government. Political science student Thaiane Souza, 22, and her girlfriend Doula Juliana Candido, 32, wore LGBTQIA + flags.

“I think it ‘s important to show our resistance as a gay woman,” said Souza, to whom Candido added: “LGBT people are also very threatened in this Bolsonaro government, and we’re here to mark who we are and that we need to vaccinate the population.” and fight the pandemic properly.

Sitting on a sidewalk street, elementary school teacher Sarah John da Silva rested with her two children, Estela, 4, and Helena, 8. There are many people who say I should not confuse children with politics, but politics is in everything, Silva said, while the girls held homemade banners. They need to learn that when there was action against the president we were on the streets fighting to get him out.