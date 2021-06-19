International
New protests in Brazil against Bolsonaros treatment of the Covid pandemic Brazil
Thousands of Brazilians return to the streets on Saturday in protest of the Jair Bolsonaro administration’s response to a pandemic that has killed nearly half a million people in the country, mostly after the United States.
In the second day of demonstrations in less than a month, anti-Bolsonaro mobilization is gaining momentum amid a contagious curve of Covid-19 infections, with only 11% of 212 million Brazilians fully vaccinated, according to local media.
The Brazilian president, who has undermined the pandemic and resisted the ban, is being investigated by a congressional inquiry as his administration has lagged behind in purchasing vaccines but postponed the use of ineffective drugs such as chloroquine.
Schoolteacher Paola Queiroz, 46, said the pandemic was about losses: friends, joy, hope for the future. Despite this, she took to the streets of President Avenue Vargas, in central Rio de Janeiro, using humor as a weapon in what she called the president’s zero response against the coronavirus. Queiroz wore a suit criticizing Dr. Nise Yamaguchi, whom she called a pseudo-scientist who advised Bolsonaro to adopt ineffective drugs.
I am dressed as Dr. Chloroquine, who is an accomplice to these 500,000 deaths, Queiroz said as he carried a sign that mimicked the package of medicines with sayings such as freestyle medicine and called for Bolsonaro’s removal and imprisonment.
Unlike Bolsonaro supporters, who have taken to the streets in demonstrations over the past year, anti-Bolsonaro protesters have refrained from gathering and have preferred blow dishes from their homes. However, as the death toll continues to average 2,000 per day, public protest has increased.
The reasons given by this government under the leadership of this plague called Bolsonaro make me leave home, said Oswaldo Pinheiro, a 75-year-old retired engineer. I, even at this age, will be at war against this genocidal government, with no respect for the poor. As long as there are other marches I will come.
Pinheiro went to protest in Rio along with his daughters Dbora and Brbara Amado. He is vaccinated and we realized in the first protest that everyone had masks and that we could keep our distance from each other, Dbora said.
Last Saturday, Bolsonaro and his motorcycle supporters demonstrated in the streets of So Paulo, in a sign of an increasingly polarized political landscape as the 2022 election approached. The president was fined for his failure to wear a mask in violation of local restrictions and has been saying he will not vaccinate against Covid-19.
The anti-Bolsonaro demonstrations that occupied the largest cities in Brazil were called by social movements and political parties opposing his government. Political science student Thaiane Souza, 22, and her girlfriend Doula Juliana Candido, 32, wore LGBTQIA + flags.
“I think it ‘s important to show our resistance as a gay woman,” said Souza, to whom Candido added: “LGBT people are also very threatened in this Bolsonaro government, and we’re here to mark who we are and that we need to vaccinate the population.” and fight the pandemic properly.
Sitting on a sidewalk street, elementary school teacher Sarah John da Silva rested with her two children, Estela, 4, and Helena, 8. There are many people who say I should not confuse children with politics, but politics is in everything, Silva said, while the girls held homemade banners. They need to learn that when there was action against the president we were on the streets fighting to get him out.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]