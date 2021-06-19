Ministry of Minority Affairs to start vaccination vaccination, ropes on community leaders





The Ministry of Minority Affairs Union on Monday will launch a nationwide vaccination awareness campaign Jaan Hai toh Jahaan Hai to address reluctance across the country, especially in rural and minority areas. For the campaign, the ministry has recruited leaders from minority communities, particularly religious leaders. The campaign will help dispel vaccination-related rumors. Several other interests are trying to spread rumors and concerns about Corona vaccines in some areas of the country. Such elements are enemies of people’s health and well-being, Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Saturday. The national campaign will start from the Rampur’s minority-focused district in Uttar Pradesh. It will be carried out by the ministry with various socio-educational organizations, NGOs and women’s self-help groups. Street performances will also be organized across the country under the campaign. Minority community leaders involved by the ministry for the campaign include Shahi Imam of Delhi Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari; Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid in Delhi, Dr. Mufti Mukarram Ahmad; Jain Guru Acharya Lokesh Muni; Delhi Management Committee Chairman Sikh Gurudwara Manjinder Singh Sirsa; Ajmer Sharif Dargah Sajjada Nashin Syed Zainul Abedin; Anjuman Syyed Jadgan; Chairman of Dargah Ajmer Sharif, Haji Syed Moin Hussain; Dargah Ajmer Sharif Khadim Janab Syed Ghulam Kibriya Dastagir; President of All India Sufi Sajjada Nashin Syed Naseruddin Chishty; Dargah Nizamuddin, Delhi Sajjada Nashin Syed Hammad Nizami; Shia Masjid, Delhi Imam Maulana Mohhamad Ali Mohsin Taqvi; Harmony Inter Faith Foundation of India Founder Dr. Khwaja Iftikhar Ahmed; Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor Dr. Tariq Mansoor; All the Head of the Imam Organization of India, Dr. Dr. Umer Ahmed Ilyasi; renowned neurosurgeon Dr Mazda Turel; UNESCO Director Parzor and Jiyo Parsi Dr. Shernaz Kama. Naqvi said various Christian and Buddhist religious leaders as well as film and television personalities will also be involved in the campaign. He said that both Made in India Corona vaccines are the result of the great work of scientists and it has been scientifically proven that these vaccines are absolutely safe and effective weapon in the fight against Corona. Naqvi had previously announced that the State Hajj Committees, Waqf Boards, their affiliated organizations, the Waqf Central Council, the Maulana Azad Education Foundation, various social and educational institutions, NGOs, Self-Groups Women’s Aid, working under the Nai Roshni scheme of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, will be part of the awareness campaign. These organizations will also encourage and persuade people to get vaccinated to fight the Corona pandemic.

