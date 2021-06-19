Punjab reports the first case of green mushrooms from Jalandhar





Punjab on Saturday reported the first case of green fungus called aspergillosis from Jalandhar, becoming the second state after Madhya Pradesh to record the disease. The case was reported by a private Jalandhar hospital located in the Maqsudan area. A 62-year-old man from Rayya in Amritsar, who complained of a cough and was admitted to Holy Heart Hospital a few days ago, came out positive for the disease on Saturday. According to doctors, earlier they thought it was tuberculosis, but when the investigation report came, then they found out it was a case of green fungus. It was shocking to us that after black fungus, now green fungal infection is a cause of concern, said a doctor at the hospital. The patient became infected with Covid-19 about three months ago and was treated at a private hospital in Ludhiana, where he had been in oxygen supply for a long time. After Covid he developed a cough and other complications and then had to be admitted to a hospital in Jalandhar. Civil Surgeon in Jalandhar Dr. Balwant Singh informed that they have become aware of the case of green mushrooms on Saturday themselves and it was probably the first such case in the state. He added that they were in constant contact with state authorities to determine the course of treatment. He said the patient has experienced several types of symptoms including coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain. The green fungus, also known as Aspergillosis, is an infection caused by Aspergillus, a common mold that lives inside and out. People can get aspergillosis by breathing in microscopic Aspergillus spores from the environment. It mainly affects those who have a weak immune system or weak lungs. Coyote survivors, with weakened immunity, are more prone to this infection. Doctors advised people to develop a good immune system to prevent contracting such infections. Earlier, an outbreak of black fungus cases was reported in the state after the second wave of Covid swept across the state killing thousands. Several cases of yellow and white fungi were reported from across the country after the Covid wave receded. According to doctors, faulty and leaking oxygen supply lines can cause such fungal infections.

