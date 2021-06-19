UAE to suspend flights from Liberia, Sierra Leone and Namibia starting June 21







Dubai: The United Arab Emirates on Saturday announced the suspension of all incoming flights for national and international carriers coming from Liberia, Sierra Leone and Namibia, effective 23:59 on Monday, June 21st. The travel suspension includes inbound transit passengers, with the exception of transit flights coming to and from the UAE, the GCAA said. The GCAA indicated that those coming from Liberia, Sierra Leone and Namibia through other countries are required to have their stay in the latter countries not less than 14 days to be allowed to enter the United Arab Emirates. Cargo flights between these countries and the UAE will continue, as usual. Citizens of the United Arab Emirates, their first-degree relatives, diplomatic missions between the United Arab Emirates and the three countries, official delegations, business planes – after obtaining prior approval – and holders of gold and silver residence permits, in addition to the holders of essential works according to the classification of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) and the staff of the embassies of the United Arab Emirates in all three countries are exempted from this decision, provided that they take preventive measures. This includes a mandatory 10-day quarantine and an airport PCR test, as well as another test on the fourth and eighth days of entry into the country. The required PCR test period is reduced from 72 hours to 48 hours, provided the tests are issued by accredited laboratories and adhere to the QR Code. The Authority called on all passengers affected by the decision to follow up and communicate with the airlines to change and plan their flights and ensure their safe return to their final destinations without any delay or other obligations.

