Covid: The UK’s most popular patient dies after retiring from treatment





The most famous patient in Covid-19 hospital in the UK has died after he chose to withdraw from treatment because he could no longer live like this. Jason Kelk, 49, spent 14 and a half months in treatment after being admitted to St James’ Hospital in Leeds in March 2020. He transferred to the nearby Hospice St Gemmas, where he spent his last hours surrounded by his family on Friday. His wife Sue Kelk wrote on Facebook: It is with a very heavy heart that I must share the sad news that Jason died peacefully in St Gemmas at 12:40 pm today. Ms Kelk said her husband decided to withdraw from treatment because the battle against the virus had become too much. Recommended He was my soul mate. We were opposite sides of the same coin differently but united, she told Sky News. On Thursday, Ms. Kelk wrote in a GoFundMe page for her husband: I’m heartbroken to have to share this news with all of you, Jason has had a serious setback. Over the last six / eight weeks I was hoping he could fight over and over again hearing the words, Jason is once again on his way home, but unfortunately that is not going to happen. Mr Kelk, who had type 2 diabetes and asthma, was hospitalized with Covid-19 on March 31 and transferred to intensive care just three days later. He remained there, fighting for his life after the virus attacked his lungs and kidneys. Mr. Kelk continued to develop severe stomach problems which meant he had to be fed intravenously. There were moments of hope, including when he managed to take a few steps in February and scored more than a couple of weeks without a fan in March. But his condition worsened in early May and he had to resume using a ventilator before continuing to develop two infections. He was left in need of a full-time fan again three weeks ago. Ms Kelk said it was at that moment he decided he no longer wanted to continue treatment. After his death, his wife told him Yorkshire Evening Post: It was definitely important for him to do it on his own terms. But he is leaving a lot of terrible people absolutely missing. People may not think he was brave, but, my Lord, he was brave. I really think he has. And I just think this is the boldest thing you can ever do to actually say, I do not want to live like this anymore.

