COVID-19 and social protection among the main debates at the end of the June session of the International Labor Conference





© M. Crozet / ILO GENEVA (ILO News) – The June segment of the 109th International Labor Conference has come to a close – the first virtual ILC in its history and one that featured intense discussions on the impact of COVID-19 on the world of work and how to ensure a centered human-centered healing. During the plenary discussions, the delegates addressed the report of the Director General of the Conference to Work at the time of COVID, who implemented the human-centered approach of the ILO Centennial Declaration 2019 to achieve a sustainable and comprehensive global pandemic response. Delegates unanimously adopted a Global Call to Action outlining measures to create a human-centered recovery from the pandemic to avoid long-term scarring of economies and societies. Global Call to Action commits countries to ensure that their economic and social recovery from the crisis is “fully inclusive, sustainable and resilient”. A Labor World Summit was held on 17-18 June, with speeches by world leaders and representatives of workers ‘and employers’ organizations and the United Nations. They included Pope Francis, the President of the Republic of Korea, Moon Jae, the Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Félix Tshisekedi. The summit focused on the need for a global response to the COVID-19 crisis and the action required to build a better working future. The conference adopted the report of its Standards Implementation Committee (CAS), which adopted conclusions on the implementation of ILO-specific Conventions in 19 countries. He included Belarus, El Salvador and Zimbabwe in separate paragraphs identifying particularly serious problems in enforcing the standards. She agreed on the importance of promoting employment and decent work in a rapidly changing work world, stressing the need for governments, in consultation with employers ‘and workers’ organizations and stakeholders, to develop, implement, monitor and review policies and programs rooted in International Labor Standards. A discussion on Social Protection focused on the impact of COVID-19 and the rapid changes taking place in the world of work. Delegates adopted conclusions outlining a framework for urgent action towards universal, adequate, comprehensive and sustainable social protection systems that are adapted to developments in the world of work. The actions included measures to strengthen national social protection policies, close funding gaps, strengthen governance, and adapt social protection systems after the crisis and in the context of the future of work. Delegates passed an emergency resolution on Myanmar, which called for the restoration of democracy, the restoration of civil rule, the end of prohibitions and arbitrary human rights violations, and the restoration of fundamental principles and rights at work. He called on the ILO Governing Body to monitor the situation in Myanmar and monitor the implementation of the resolution. Delegates also voted to approve the ILO Biennial Program and Budget 2022-23. Moreover, they agreed to repeal or withdraw 29 outdated international labor instruments. Closing this segment of the ILC, ILO Director General Guy Ryder expressed his satisfaction with the results obtained during what he described as an ‘outstanding’ Conference, guaranteeing the institutional and business continuity of the Organization. “What has been done in recent weeks puts our organization where it needs to be. It equips our Organization to face the challenges of this most difficult moment in the world of work. “It is an expression of how much government, workers and employers ask us for leadership and action.” Nearly 4,500 delegates attended the virtual ILC, including 171 ministers and deputy ministers and high-level representatives from workers and employers, from 181 ILO Member States. The second segment of the Conference will take place from 25 November to 11 December this year, with an agenda that includes thematic discussions on inequalities and the world of work, as well as skills and lifelong learning.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos