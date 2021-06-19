Iran: Ebrahim Raisi should be investigated for crimes against humanity

Responding to today’s announcement announcing Ebrahim Raisi as Iran’s next president, Amnesty International Secretary General AgnsCallamard said:

That Ebrahim Raisi has risen to the presidency instead of being investigated for crimes against humanity of murder, enforced disappearance and torture is a grim reminder that impunity reigns in Iran. In 2018, our organization documented how Ebrahim Raisi had been a member of the death commission who forcibly disappeared and executed thousands of political dissidents without trial in Evin and Gohardasht prisons near Tehran in 1988. Circumstances related to the fate of the victims and the locations of their bodies have, to date, been systematically hidden from the Iranian authorities, which constitutes continuing crimes against humanity.

As head of the Iranian judiciary, Ebrahim Raisi has led a spiral of human rights that has seen hundreds of peaceful dissidents, human rights defenders and members of arbitrarily persecuted minority groups arrested. Under his watch, the judiciary has also given full impunity to government officials and the security forces responsible for illegally killing hundreds of men, women and children and submitting to thousands of protesters mass arrests and at least hundreds of enforced disappearances, and torture and other ill-treatment during and after the November 2019 nationwide protests.

Ebrahim Raisis rises to the presidency following an electoral process that took place in a highly repressive environment and barred women, members of religious minorities and candidates with opposing views from running for office.

We continue to call for Ebrahim Raisi to be investigated for his involvement in past and ongoing crimes under international law, including by states exercising universal jurisdiction.

It is now more urgent than ever for UN Human Rights Council member states to take concrete steps to address the crisis of systematic impunity in Iran, including establishing a unilateral mechanism to gather and analyze evidence of the most serious crimes. under international law conducted in Iran criminal proceedings.

