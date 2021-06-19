International
Pandemic travel news: EU to welcome American tourists, New York and California reopen
Come to these reviews every week to learn about places relaxing entry rules, attractions that reopen doors, and places that have been closed due to Covid-19 explosions.
Latest from Europe
Good news for Americans! European Uniongoverning body has recommended that the bloc lift restrictions on non-essential travel from 14 countries, including SH.BA, a move that would allow visitors from these destinations to relax in Europe much more easily.
A prominent place by its absence is uk, where things have not gone so well. Major plans to remove the remaining UK Covid restrictions on 21 June have been postponed until 19 July, due to the growing incidence of the Covid-19 Delta variant.
Arrivals are allowed in Italy from most of Europe. The Trevi Fountain of Rome was photographed in June 2021.
Vincenzo Pinto / AFP / Getty Images
croatia also welcomes vaccinated travelers as well as those who submit a negative PCR test or proof that they have recovered from Covid-19 within the last 180 days, and not less than 11 days before arrival.
Ireland, which has had one of Europe ‘s toughest blockades, will reopen to ME, uk AND SH.BA on July 19th. Unvaccinated travelers from the EU will not have to arrive with a negative test, then self-quarantine until they do a second test upon arrival.
North America
California lifted most of its Covid-19 restrictions on Tuesday as part of a grand reopening in which the state will end capacity limits, physical distance and – at least for vaccinated – mask requirements. Reported by Dan Simon on CNN.
Middle East, Africa and Asia
Here’s a look inside Singapore’s Jewel Changi Airport, a stunning new addition to the “best airport in the world”.
Aya Elamroussi, Tamara Hardingham-Gill, Marnie Hunter, Alexandra Meeks, Hollie Silverman and Amanda Watts of CNN contributed to this report.
