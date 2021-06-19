Connect with us

International

Pandemic travel news: EU to welcome American tourists, New York and California reopen

Published

22 seconds ago

on

By

 


(CNN) It has been another big week in travel news, and again CNN Travel is here to help you keep track of the ever-changing world of global constraints.

Come to these reviews every week to learn about places relaxing entry rules, attractions that reopen doors, and places that have been closed due to Covid-19 explosions.

Latest from Europe

Good news for Americans! European Uniongoverning body has recommended that the bloc lift restrictions on non-essential travel from 14 countries, including SH.BA, a move that would allow visitors from these destinations to relax in Europe much more easily.

Other places to do the cutting are: Albania, Australia, Israeli, Japan, Lebanon, New Zeland, Republic of Northern Macedonia, RWANDA, Serbia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand AND China Find out more here.

A prominent place by its absence is uk, where things have not gone so well. Major plans to remove the remaining UK Covid restrictions on 21 June have been postponed until 19 July, due to the growing incidence of the Covid-19 Delta variant.

There has also been a lot of confusion about the UK “traffic light” travel regulation system, but fear not – CNN Travel has put together these explanations for Residents of the United Kingdom and for people who want to travel to uk.
Arrivals are allowed in Italy from most of Europe. The Trevi Fountain of Rome was photographed in June 2021.

Arrivals are allowed in Italy from most of Europe. The Trevi Fountain of Rome was photographed in June 2021.

Vincenzo Pinto / AFP / Getty Images

However, it does not stop here. We also have explanations with everything you need to know about travel France, Greece, Ital AND Spain. You will want to mark those babies.
The island of Cyprus is open to vaccinated travelers from 65 countries, including SH.BA AND MB Slovenia has also reopened to tourism with its own traffic light system and testing requirements, about which you can read here.
Netherlands is welcoming tourists from “safe places with a low risk Covid-19” while Puffin Island, a member of the European Economic Area, opened its borders to vaccinated travelers again in April. It is going very well, too, judging by this History of CNN from the beginning of this week.

croatia also welcomes vaccinated travelers as well as those who submit a negative PCR test or proof that they have recovered from Covid-19 within the last 180 days, and not less than 11 days before arrival.

Isle of Man, a British Crown self-government dependency in the Irish Sea, reportedly on track completely reopens its borders with the UK on June 28, being closed to almost all nonresidents since March 2020. This is the same day as Switzerland hopes to reopen to vaccinate Americans.

Ireland, which has had one of Europe ‘s toughest blockades, will reopen to ME, uk AND SH.BA on July 19th. Unvaccinated travelers from the EU will not have to arrive with a negative test, then self-quarantine until they do a second test upon arrival.

North America

California lifted most of its Covid-19 restrictions on Tuesday as part of a grand reopening in which the state will end capacity limits, physical distance and – at least for vaccinated – mask requirements. Reported by Dan Simon on CNN.

On June 15, almost all restrictions on the pandemic were lifted New York state (including New York City) after 70% of New Yorkers 18 or older had received the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccination series. Find out more in ours The New York Explainer.
On the west coast, California reopened the same day – and yes, we have a expository even for him. One of the state’s most popular hiking trails, Big Sur Pfeiffer Fall Trail, is also reopening after a devastating wildfire led to its closure for 13 years.
The cable cars will be back San Franciscoroads in August for the first time since the onset of the pandemic and, take this – trips will be free.
And if you are in the States but just want to get the hell out of there, we also have this comprehensive destination guide right now welcoming American tourists.
One place that is not on that list is Canada. The border between nations has been closed since March 2020, and on Friday Canada extended its Covid-19 restrictions on non-core international and U.S. travel until July 21st.

Middle East, Africa and Asia

Morocco reopened international travelers on June 15 and Algeria is also beginning to reopen air travel.
IN United Arab Emirates, City of Abu Dhabi will end the mandatory quarantine for international travelers on July 1st. This is the same day Phuket will reopen long Thailand.
Mauritius, meanwhile, will welcome international visitors from 15 July.

Here’s a look inside Singapore’s Jewel Changi Airport, a stunning new addition to the “best airport in the world”.

India is still dealing with a devastating new wave of pandemic (read more about this in ours expository), although case numbers have thankfully started to fall. Taj Mahal and other protected monuments reopened this week.

Disney Parks

Disneyland Paris also returned to business this week. And do we have a Disney Parks explanatory? Why of course we are.

Cruise news

Royal Caribbean announced this month that six of its ships will sail from major U.S. ports in Florida AND TEXAS starting in July. However, this week the company postponed the inaugural voyage of its cruise ship Odyssey of the Seas after eight vaccinated crew members tested positive for Covid-19.
For more information about booking a cruise ship from the US this summer, be sure to check out – yes, you guessed it – expository.

Grab them all next Saturday for another round of travel.

Aya Elamroussi, Tamara Hardingham-Gill, Marnie Hunter, Alexandra Meeks, Hollie Silverman and Amanda Watts of CNN contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: