Clarity of Bidens summit raises global stance | News, Sports, Work

WASHINGTON – The safe navigation of President Joe Biden in his summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed his readiness for the work that has been the ambition of his life.

Within hours of that critical meeting in Geneva, Biden demonstrated the discipline and skill needed to pass the most demanding challenge of his brief administration on the international stage. He took command of the moment setting out the terms of seeking accommodation with the man who called “A worthy opponent.”

He did this by arguing optimistically that they could find the path to lasting peace after the Cold War years between the two strongest nuclear powers. He said of the summit with Putin that “I did what I came to do” and that he informed him, warning that the United States would retaliate swiftly against any Russian cyberspace attack on the work of American infrastructure.

“I also told him that no president of the United States could maintain trust with the American people if they did not speak out in defense of our democratic values.” Biden continued, “To stand for the universal and fundamental freedoms that all men and women have, in our opinion. “After all, I told President Putin that we have to have some basic rules of the road that we can all abide by.” adding that if Russia continues to violate the most fundamental type of responsible behavior, “We will respond … in a cyber way.”

Having said that, Biden struck a stark contrast to the modest and apologetic performance of his predecessor, Donald Trump, at his 2018 summit with Putin in Helsinki, where Trump sided with Putin over his US intelligence officials who reported Russia interfering in the 2016 US presidential election. Trump’s name never appeared in the Geneva talks, but Biden’s direct and honest confrontation with Putin could not be absent in the way he civilized still stood firm against the Kremlin chief.

Biden said of the summit: “Ton was good, positive,” adding “The last thing he (Putin) wants is a Cold War.” Putin kindly agreed: “There has been no hostility. Rather, our meeting took place in a constructive spirit. ”

Putin told Biden: “He is very balanced, as I expected. He is very experienced. You can say that at first sight. Intentionally or not, Putin seemed to be alluding to the difference between Biden and Trump he had encountered in Helsinki.

In particular, there was no joint press conference in Geneva as there had been in Helsinki. This time, Putin agreed to speak first, followed by Biden, who was thus able to respond almost immediately to his special press conference.

The result was a degree of mutual sincerity not seen in the previous Putin-Trump meeting. Putin at one point observed his meeting with Biden that “On the whole, we spoke the same language. And that doesn’t mean we have to look into each other’s eyes. ” The remark seemed to mock an observation by former President George W. Bush at an early summit meeting with Putin that he had seen in his own eyes and took it “A feeling of his soul.”

Putin now said of his meeting with Biden: “We should not look each other in the eye and soul and make promises of eternal love and friendship. We defend the interests of our countries and peoples, and our relations always have a pragmatic primary character. “

But Biden has been an honest believer in face-to-face meetings in politics as the preferred way to deal with differences of opinion in pursuit of understanding if not always resolution. Therefore, he and Putin have already agreed to return their already missing ambassadors to Moscow and Washington and to consider ways to improve relations in certain specific areas of mutual concern, including cyber security.

While in terms of personality, the bold and acrobatic Putin and the cheerful and optimistic Biden may be miles away, their meeting in Geneva seems to offer optimism for a less precarious and even stable period ahead.

Editor’s note: Jules Witcover’s latest book is “US Vice President: From Independence to Power” published by the Smithsonian Books. You can reply to this column at [email protected]