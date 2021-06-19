College World Series Results: Daily TV Program, Results for the 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament





It’s time for the 2021 College World Series. After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, eight college baseball teams have returned to Omaha, Nebraska, for a kick-off in taking home a national championship. Some teams are looking to add another banner to their home park. Texas (six), Arizona (four), Stanford (two), Vanderbilt (two), Virginia (one) are all looking to get another title, while Mississippi, NC State and Tennessee are hoping to win their first nato championship in program history. For the Commodores, they would be two straight titles after they won the 2019 championship against Michigan. Check out below for what baseball games are being held today, and a full schedule for the rest of the World College Series. MORE: Watch live World Series College mefuboTV (free 7 day trial) College World Series baseball games today Here is the schedule for today’s PlayStationCollege World Series matches and how to watch each match live. Saturday, June 19 Game Time (Channel) State NC vs Nr. 9 Stanford 2 pm (ESPN) Nr. 5 Arizona vs Nr. 4 Vanderbilt 7 pm (ESPN) How to watch College World Series 2021 Date: June 19-30

June 19-30 Location: Park TD Ameritrade Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska

Park TD Ameritrade Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska TV channels: ESPN / ESPN2 / ESPNU

ESPN / ESPN2 / ESPNU Live broadcast:ESPN + | fuboTV ESPN continues its coverage in the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament with the broadcast of all College World Series games. Most games will be broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2, with only a few being carried by ESPNU. Games can also be broadcast on ESPN + or on fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial. MM MORE: Key MLB Project Prospects to be seen at 2021 College World Series College World Series Bracket 2021 Bracket 1 Team W L Nr. 4 Vanderbilt – – Nr. 5 Arizona – – No. 9 Stanford – – State NC – – Bracket 2 Team W L No. 2 Texas – – Nr. 3 Tennessee – – Nr. 7 Mississippi State – – Virginia – – College baseball schedule, results Saturday, June 19 Game Time (Channel) State NC vs Nr. 9 Stanford 2 pm (ESPN) Nr. 5 Arizona vs Nr. 4 Vanderbilt 7 pm (ESPN) Sunday, June 20th Game Time (Channel) Virginia vs Nr. 3 Tennessee 2 pm (ESPN2) Nr. 2 Texas vs Nr. 7 Mississippi State 7 pm (ESPN2) Monday, June 21st Game Time (Channel) NC State-Stanford loser vs Arizona-Vanderbilt loser 2 pm (ESPNU) Winner NC State-Stanford vs. Arizona-Vanderbilt winner 7 pm (ESPN) Tuesday, June 22nd Game Time (Channel) The loser of Virginia-Tennessee against the loser of the state of Texas-Mississippi 2 pm (ESPNU) The winner of Virginia-Tennessee against the winner of the state of Texas-Mississippi 7 pm (ESPN) Wednesday, June 23rd Wednesday’s schedule will be announced Thursday, June 24th Thursday’s schedule will be announced, if necessary Friday, June 25th Friday timetable to be announced, if necessary Monday, June 28th CWS finals Time (Channel) TBD vs TBD 7 pm (ESPN2) Tuesday, June 29th CWS finals Time (Channel) TBD vs TBD 7 pm (ESPN) Wednesday, June 30th CWS finals Time (Channel) TBD vs TBD (if needed) 7 pm (ESPN2)







