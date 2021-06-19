Flossmoor works locally to raise awareness of autism at home and abroad

CHICAGO Chelsea Tayuis’s parents encouraged her to become a doctor or lawyer but this international beauty queen found her purpose by raising awareness of a disorder that is often misunderstood.

Spreading its message of awareness from the southern suburbs of Chicago to the other side of the globe. Chelsea Tayui is one of the Chicago Very Self.

For the 26-year-old beauty queen, awareness of autism has always been at the forefront of her mind.

It’s not something I just did for the contest. “I’ve always been heavy on it, like awareness of pro-autism and pro-inclusion when it comes to it,” Tayui said.

It’s a topic she keeps loving. When she was seven, her younger brother William was born 24 weeks premature and was eventually diagnosed with autism.

I would watch my mother go to the hospital every day just to be there with her, she said.

Tayui credits available resources and early intervention for Williams success.

The best thing my parents have ever done was early intervention, bringing in speech pathologists, occupational therapists, all they had to do to get William up and running and make sure he met his all his growth milestones. she said.

Now, the Flossmoor native spends her days working here and abroad to raise awareness and education about autism in her role as Miss Universe Ghana.

This is not the first time she has put autism in the spotlight. In 2017, tayui competed in the Miss Illinois Pageant where she was placed as the top 15 semi-finalists. Her platform then was also awareness of autism.

It was a platform where she could shed light on something we had to deal with as a family, said her mother, Bea Tayui.

Quarantined in Ghana due to COVID-19 last year. She came in and won the Miss Universe Ghana title and still holds that title today. She says the stigma of autism in Ghana only renewed her efforts to help children there.

My job is to go in and say okay, involve these kids in these daily activities, don’t extract them, she said.

Because of her dual citizenship, she and her mother were able to stay in Ghana during the pandemic. Last May, in an effort to keep children safe while traveling to school, she donated a minivan to a school for teenagers with autism in Ghana.

Since they will be seen as different or weird or cursed, they are an easy target for harm and harassment, so I wanted to eliminate them all in one go, Tayui said.

All of this is part of two advocacy programs she launched this spring The World Through Their Eyes and Leading Voices for Silence. The latter is a program that includes support from two former Ghanaian presidents. John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama joined the two by lending their high profiles to the cause.

I needed to partner with people I knew would be seen and heard regardless, Tayui said.

Tayui said she hopes her new platforms teach compassion, inclusiveness and early intervention. but outside of America, there is still plenty of work to be done.

It starts with us, it doesn’t just start with one person, we all need to come together as a collective unit and do something about it, Tayui said.

Tayui said she plans to spread her message across Ghana, working to improve the lives of children with autism around the world.

