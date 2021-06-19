SouthAfrica launches ambitious plan to vaccinate all teachers for COVID-19 protection in 14 days – New Indian Express





from PTI JOHANNESBURG: South Africa has launched an ambitious plan to vaccinate 582,000 teachers for the protection of COVID-19 within 14 days, starting on June 23, officials said on Saturday. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga gave details of the plan at a press conference amid a growing number of schools that closed last week due to growing infections among both teachers and students. In the economic and financial center of Gauteng province alone, at least 20 schools had to close their doors, with some private schools seeking online tuition and others running classes on different days of the week for students to avoid crowded classrooms. with people. Some experts said the number of infections and deaths in the province’s third wave is now higher than in the previous two combined waves. Doing business under COVID-19 means that a balance must be struck between saving lives and livelihoods. In the case of the basic education sector, this means that we must do everything we can to prevent a possible academic catastrophe. We believe that schools should stay open and saying so we are not insensitive to the concerns raised about the rise in infections, Motshekga said. The Minister said that her Department would take COVID-19 cases according to a differentiated strategy, based on province by province, school by school, receiving instructions from advisory bodies and the government. There must be scientific reasons for all the decisions that are made, she said. Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that vaccines for the basic education sector had been provided and distributed. Vaccines have arrived and are in the process of being distributed in all provinces, Motshekga said, adding that key stakeholders, including teachers’ unions, national associations responsible for governing public schools, students with special education needs, schools The independent and South African Association of Principles was informed of the vaccination plans and were all in agreement. Those to be vaccinated include all teachers, as well as administrative and support staff in all public schools, regardless of their age. The minister said the vaccination was voluntary but urged everyone to get it so that everyone is protected. Vaccinating everyone in the sector is an opportunity to normalize schooling and begin the process of mitigating the impact of COVID-19, Motshekga concluded.

