Toronto police filed charges after beating a man at Hanlan’s Point

A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged Saturday in connection with a beating on the island of Toronto earlier this month that left a man with significant injuries, Toronto police said.

The man, charged with aggravated assault, is the duo appearing in court at Old City Hall on Monday, July 26th.

According to police, a 24-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were walking on the ferry docks around 11:30 pm on June 5 when they “got involved in a dispute with a group of people”.

This is when, says police, a man from that second group of people made homophobic comments to the victims.

A woman from the second group caught one of the couples, police say. Then, two men from the group hit with fists and kicks, leaving him with “significant injuries”.

David Gomez, also 24, later identified himself as a victim when contacted by CBC News.

In a press release Saturday, police said investigators have been working to identify the people involved in the incident.

“I want to make it clear that while we have successfully accused someone of their alleged involvement in this attack, our investigation does not stop here,” said Det.-Const.Lauren Hassard from Division 52.

“This is a complex case and we still encourage witnesses to appear. In particular, we want to talk to two women who we believe were in the area at the time and are described as white, in their 20s and with hair “This remains an active investigation.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call 416-808-5200 or Crime Prevention anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).