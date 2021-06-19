International
Clashes resurfaced in Yemen’s main city of Marib, killing dozens
An increase in renewed clashes between Houthi rebels and government forces in the strategic Yemeni central city of Marib has left nearly 50 people dead, Yemeni military sources said on Saturday.
The death toll of 47 includes 16 pro-government soldiers, military sources told Agence France-Presse (AFP).
Iran-backed rebels are seeking to seize control of Marib and its surrounding oil fields, the last stronghold of the Yemeni government in the north after six years of fighting that has plunged the country into a humanitarian crisis.
Diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire in Yemen had intensified, in parallel with the fierce campaign for control of Marib, which has left thousands dead on both sides.
But without any apparent agreement, the fighting has flared up again after a calm over the past month.
Sources with the internationally recognized government told AFP that 16 soldiers from their ranks were killed, including six officers on Saturday. Insurgents rarely report their victims.
The Houthis “launched attacks on various fronts, in an attempt to advance, but they were largely repulsed,” one official told AFP.
Sources said warplanes from the Saudi-led coalition, which supports the besieged government, launched airstrikes on rebel countries.
The Houthis said on their Al Masirah television channel that the coalition had also carried out 17 airstrikes in various parts of Marib province.
The renewed fighting around Marib comes after the failure of a diplomatic push by the United Nations, the United States and regional countries to secure a ceasefire in Yemen.
The outgoing UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths on Tuesday told the Security Council his efforts over the past three years to end the war have been “in vain”.
“It is with deep regret that I report today that the parties have not overcome their differences,” he said.
Yemen has been devastated by the civil war that erupted in 2014, and millions of civilians are on the brink of starvation, according to the UN
The Houthis have repeatedly demanded the reopening of the airport in the northern capital held by Sanaa rebels before agreeing on any ceasefire.
As well as the bloody offensive in Marib, the Houthis have also stepped up drone and missile attacks on Saudi targets, including its oil facilities.
Saudi air defenses seized and destroyed 11 drones shot down in the kingdom by Houthi rebels in Yemen, Saudi state media reported, citing the coalition fighting the insurgents.
“The wiretapping operations were successful,” the coalition said in a statement, adding that the drones were loaded with explosives and seven were neutralized in Yemeni airspace.
Military spokesman Houthi said on Twitter that a drone was launched at a military base in Khamis Mushait, according to Reuters.
The coalition said two more drones were fired in the direction of Khamis Musha while eight drones were fired in the direction of the south of the kingdom, the last of which was headed towards the city of Najran, according to state TV. All of this was intercepted.
Iran-linked Houthis have often targeted Khamis Mushait and other Saudi cities along the border in the more than six-year war in Yemen.
A Riyadh-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis overthrew the Saudi-backed government, internationally recognized by the capital Sanaa.
