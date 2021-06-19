International
New York is making international news with the whitewashing of the crime – Times Square Chronicles
The culprit of the escalating crime of New York City is Mayor Bill De Blasio who minimizes the violence and crime that is plaguing the city, as he refuses to keep criminals under control. As New York tries to get back, it is hitting international news.
Last night Washington Square Park was back in the news. On Friday night Jason McDermott, a 42-year-old dark-skinned man, started waving a tester and was in possession of a large knife as hundreds of worshipers declared the park their own. A woman was left bloodied and bruised after being trampled by terrified crowds trying to get away from him.
The week before two people were stabbed, a man was beaten and taken with his phone and a 77-year-old cook at a nearby dinner attacked.
Parkers say this is public property and they should be able to use the space to enjoy the parties. They question whether wealthy homeowners in Greenwich Village should have the power to decide who has access to it. Many who use the park are from other municipalities and do not pay taxes for the use of this park. Only the holiday organizer is from Queens.
Residents who pay taxes are also afraid to walk around the area as the park has increased drug use and violence. Many are older.
As for de Blasio, he told reporters that he believes that the situation will be resolved naturally. My question for de Blasio is when?
“Unlike the last crime epidemic that took decades to build up to the early 1990s, it happened, literally, overnight,” says NYPD commissioner Bill Bratton. He also stated, “if the NYPD does not address it soon, the city will become undesirable. New Yorkers do not feel safe and they do not feel safe because the crime rate has increased. It is not that they are neurotic or overly sensitive “They are right.”
New Yorkers need to wake up or tourism, the industry that feeds the city will stay in place.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]