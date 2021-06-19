New York is making international news with the whitewashing of the crime – Times Square Chronicles

The culprit of the escalating crime of New York City is Mayor Bill De Blasio who minimizes the violence and crime that is plaguing the city, as he refuses to keep criminals under control. As New York tries to get back, it is hitting international news.

Last night Washington Square Park was back in the news. On Friday night Jason McDermott, a 42-year-old dark-skinned man, started waving a tester and was in possession of a large knife as hundreds of worshipers declared the park their own. A woman was left bloodied and bruised after being trampled by terrified crowds trying to get away from him.

The week before two people were stabbed, a man was beaten and taken with his phone and a 77-year-old cook at a nearby dinner attacked.

Parkers say this is public property and they should be able to use the space to enjoy the parties. They question whether wealthy homeowners in Greenwich Village should have the power to decide who has access to it. Many who use the park are from other municipalities and do not pay taxes for the use of this park. Only the holiday organizer is from Queens.

Residents who pay taxes are also afraid to walk around the area as the park has increased drug use and violence. Many are older.

As for de Blasio, he told reporters that he believes that the situation will be resolved naturally. My question for de Blasio is when?

“Unlike the last crime epidemic that took decades to build up to the early 1990s, it happened, literally, overnight,” says NYPD commissioner Bill Bratton. He also stated, “if the NYPD does not address it soon, the city will become undesirable. New Yorkers do not feel safe and they do not feel safe because the crime rate has increased. It is not that they are neurotic or overly sensitive “They are right.”

New Yorkers need to wake up or tourism, the industry that feeds the city will stay in place.