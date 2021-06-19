International
COVID-19 is still raging in most parts of the world
- Experts say the United States still faces risks from the COVID-19 pandemic if the virus is circulating in other parts of the world.
- One reason is that the new coronavirus could continue to evolve into species such as the delta variant if not resolved in parts of the globe.
- Experts note that with air travel, it is easier to spread a virus around the world.
- They say that is why a worldwide vaccination program should be implemented.
In the United States, there is a growing sense that we are reaching the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 50 percent of all Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
States such as New York, where vaccination rates have reached 70 percent, have now risen virtually all of their pandemic constraints. Likewise, in California.
But all over the world, the picture is quite different.
There have already been more deaths from COVID-19 in 2021 than throughout 2020. And many states, especially in Africa and the Middle East, have less than 5 percent of their population fully vaccinated.
This could indicate trouble with the COVID-19 content and the placement of the pandemic in the rearview mirror.
The reality is as long as it is lit elsewhere, COVID-19 is still a threat to people in the US, he said Elizabeth beatriz, PhD, an epidemiologist in the Massachusetts Department of Public Health Bureau of Community Health and Prevention as well as public health counselor and COVID-19 at Parenting Pod.
The most obvious reason is that not all people in the US have been vaccinated and some of the unvaccinated people are unable to be vaccinated due to pre-existing medical conditions, Beatriz told Healthline. As people travel in and out of these areas, the virus can spread rapidly, especially among unvaccinated people and / or people who are not taking precautions.
In other words, even in countries with high vaccination rates, COVID-19 may still pose a threat, and in areas with low vaccination within the United States, the risk is even greater.
The other issue, experts say, is the potential for the emergence of dangerous and contagious variants of COVID-19 as the coronavirus is spreading uncontrollably in most parts of the world.
As long as COVID-19 is circulating in any country, it has the potential to become a variant that is more contagious, causes more serious illness, does not respond to treatment, avoids the immune response, or is not diagnosed by standard tests. Aimee Ferraro, PhD, MPH, a faculty member for Walden Universities PhD in Public Health and the Master of Public Health program in Minnesota, told Healthline. Brazil, India, South Africa and the United Kingdom have experienced higher levels of infection, hospitalization and mortality due to the most virulent and deadly variants of COVID-19.
And while India or Brazil may seem far away, without strict blockages, they are closer than you think.
With global travel and trade what it is today, the virus really has few, if any, geographical boundaries. Dr. Jonathan Leizman, Chief Medical Officer at Premise Health. After all, COVID-19 is a global pandemic and we need to overcome it globally in order to really move forward.
Global mass vaccination provides a possible way out of this scenario, but will require a concerted effort to produce and distribute vaccines to places where they were most needed.
Less than 20 countries have more than 30 percent of their population fully vaccinated, with the vast majority of countries having vaccinated a small percentage of their population, Beatriz noted.
Ferraro notes that countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Russia, Canada, Australia and China
In addition, many low- and middle-income countries were blocked from buying the most effective vaccines, such as Pfizer and Moderna, and ended up making deals for unapproved vaccines with efficiencies of less than 50 percent, she said. . This means that less than half of the vaccinated population in these countries are protected by COVID-19. Once low- and middle-income countries receive adequate vaccines, the biggest hurdle is the poor public health infrastructure that significantly slows down distribution, especially in the more rural parts of each country.
Beatriz agreed.
“Vaccine access has been very uneven around the world and we are currently feeling and will continue to feel the consequences of lack of vaccine access in many parts of the world,” she said.
Some countries are taking steps to combat this. The Biden administration recently announced that it would purchase and donate half a billion doses of the Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine as part of a global effort to contain the pandemic.
Morally speaking, we should all take care of the ongoing loss of human life due to COVID-19, Ferraro said. It is a miracle that an effective vaccine was created so quickly. It is a tragedy that vaccines have been reduced unused due to reluctance and rejection of vaccines in high-income countries, as people are dying as they eagerly wait for vaccines to arrive in middle- and low-income countries.
