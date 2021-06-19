COVID-19 is still raging in most parts of the world

Share on Pinterest Experts say that the more viruses circulate in parts of the world, the more likely they are to become infected. Debajyoti Chakraborty / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Experts say the United States still faces risks from the COVID-19 pandemic if the virus is circulating in other parts of the world.

One reason is that the new coronavirus could continue to evolve into species such as the delta variant if not resolved in parts of the globe.

Experts note that with air travel, it is easier to spread a virus around the world.

They say that is why a worldwide vaccination program should be implemented.

In the United States, there is a growing sense that we are reaching the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 50 percent of all Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

States such as New York, where vaccination rates have reached 70 percent, have now risen virtually all of their pandemic constraints. Likewise, in California.

But all over the world, the picture is quite different.

There have already been more deaths from COVID-19 in 2021 than throughout 2020. And many states, especially in Africa and the Middle East, have less than 5 percent of their population fully vaccinated.

This could indicate trouble with the COVID-19 content and the placement of the pandemic in the rearview mirror.

The reality is as long as it is lit elsewhere, COVID-19 is still a threat to people in the US, he said Elizabeth beatriz, PhD, an epidemiologist in the Massachusetts Department of Public Health Bureau of Community Health and Prevention as well as public health counselor and COVID-19 at Parenting Pod.

The most obvious reason is that not all people in the US have been vaccinated and some of the unvaccinated people are unable to be vaccinated due to pre-existing medical conditions, Beatriz told Healthline. As people travel in and out of these areas, the virus can spread rapidly, especially among unvaccinated people and / or people who are not taking precautions.

In other words, even in countries with high vaccination rates, COVID-19 may still pose a threat, and in areas with low vaccination within the United States, the risk is even greater.