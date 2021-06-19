HOWLAND – The new manager of the Howland SCOPE Center has visited all but two states and 34 countries during his 20 years of military service and 17 years on the road as a truck driver.

Ray Beish was appointed director of the Howland SCOPE Center in April.

He said he misses the journey of both careers.

“People may say that driving a truck is the same day after day, but it is not so. Based on traffic and based on the weather, every day is different. You meet so many people. “ he said.

“Being in the army, everyone comes from somewhere. When you are at a military base, meet people from everywhere. “Even when I was driving a truck, I always felt like I was no matter where I was.” he said.

The Warren resident was born in Pennsylvania but grew up in Youngstown. After graduating from Southern High School in 1968, Beish went to Youngstown State University and then enlisted in the military in 1969.

“Instead of waiting for the draft, I went and joined the Air Force,” Tha Beish.

He had been stationed in California for 15 months, which he said was challenging. But he also settled in Greece and Germany, as well as Egypt, the Mediterranean and Yugoslavia.

His twelve years in the Air Force were spent in social education. He received social psychology studies from the Community College of the Air Force in Dayton.

Beish said he is proud to have served in the military and is a member of the VFW in Vienna.

“There is nothing to be proud of being a veteran. They are treating Vietnam veterans better now by the time we got back. They called us names and spat on us. I am glad that they are finally recognizing the veterans for the sacrifices they made. When I go to places and people learn that I am with the army, they thank me. It makes me feel good, “ Tha Beish.

After the Air Force, Beish worked a little retail at a Walmart store in Texas before returning to Ohio to be a truck driver.

“I loved it. As a truck driver, I was more of a boss myself. I planned that when I received and when I delivered, I often trained other people in the truck with me. “It was an interesting job and I liked it.” Tha Beish.

Traveling to other states let’s see that Ohio has a lower cost of living than most.

“Between the army and also being a truck driver, I have been to many places. I was everywhere from Massachusetts to California. “The truck driver and the army took me everywhere.” Tha Beish.

He has also been to every state except Washington and Oregon, which are on his bucket list. He said his favorite state for trucks was Colorado because of the sights. He said he also likes the mountains in Montana and West Virginia.

“I love the Rocky Mountains, but the beaches as well,” he said.

Beish said his least preferred state is California because it has a lot of rules, especially for driving.

He also worked five years in the truck company in office in safety and orientation. When the pandemic struck, the security department was shut down and in May 2020, Beish was allowed to move into reduction in North Jackson country.

He started with SCOPE as a volunteer and was encouraged to apply for the manager position at Howland.

“I was looking for something to do. I walked into SCOPE one day and met (former director) Mike Wilson and talked to him. “Since then everything has worked for the good.” he said.

Beish said local seniors want to get out of the house and do things.

“The center was closed for a year and a half and now it’s like starting from scratch to reopen,” he said.

“We have started to open, but we still can not fully open. “She will start working in July.” Tha Beish. “I open what I can when I can. People are anxious and want to get out of their homes. I am still working in both countries. I’m spending four hours here and four hours in Warren. I will receive assistance starting in July. ”

The most popular program is bocce, he said.

“People missed Bocce last year. They did not have it at all. I now have 79 players on Tuesday in Bocce courts from school. We maintain them. “ he said.

He said he works with volunteers at the Howland SCOPE Center with two people running the bocce leagues.

“I can not say enough about volunteers,” he said.

Beish was recognized this year as one of the outstanding volunteers from SCOPE’s parent organization, Family and Community Services.

“If I can help others and make a positive change for just one person, I have achieved something,” he said.

Beish’s support during AARP tax-free preparations and the resumption of the Warren Center will be a good indication of his experience in putting Howland to work and quickly

“I look forward to the next 20 years,” he said.

He said he enjoyed going to the beach with his wife, Carolyn, and also spends time reading.