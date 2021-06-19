Canada hits historic COVID-19 vaccine moment as 75% get one dose, 20% fully vaccinated – National

Over 75 percent of eligible Canadians over the age of 12 have now received at least one stroke of a COVID-19 approved vaccine while more than 20 percent have been fully vaccinated.

According to COVID-19 Tracker Canada, the country reached its partially vaccinated threshold of 75 percent on Friday evening with 25,029,378 Canadians receiving a vaccine dose.

Hours later, Saturday afternoon, the country had administered enough doses to 20 percent of the population eligible to take both shots.

To date, a total of 31,735,308 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered nationwide.

The achievement reaches Canada fully in the first goal set by the Canadian Public Health Agency in early May. At the time, federal health officials issued what they described as a “guide” to gaining more normalcy in the spring, summer, and fall.

They said if Canada achieves 75 per cent single-dose coverage and 20 per cent full- or second-dose coverage – including those 12 years and older – the provinces can certainly begin easing restrictions on public movement without overwhelming hospitals, and ICU again.

















Canada’s chief public health official, Dr. Theresa Tam, had said then that if vaccinations go according to plan and if 75 percent of Canadians are fully vaccinated, people can expect to move inside the house together.

PHAC officials had said Canadians could even have the chance to go back to college classes, play indoor sports and hold family gatherings.

However, speaking at a COVID-19 press conference last week on June 15, Tam said the variants used to develop those previous models do not include the Delta variant, which is the most infectiously pursued in Canada to date and is believed to be cause more severe disease. It is expected to become the dominant variant surrounding the country.

If we model the Delta variant now and put it in that model, that means an even higher vaccination coverage would be even better at protecting against hospital admissions and the health system overload, Tam said.

Tam said knowing one dose would be less effective against the Delta variant, but since the two doses are going very well, it is more important than ever to aim for full vaccination as soon as possible.

Should we aim above? she asked. Yes, I think it should. Like I said, shoot for the highest, shoot for the gold, shoot for the stars. This gives us a better buffer for managing the COVID-19 situation.

What do we know about the Delta variant?

The Delta COVID-19 variant, also known as B.1.617.2, was first identified in India last fall, but only one disturbance variant was assigned by World Health Organization in the middle of May. On June 18, the health body announced that B.1.617.2 would become the predominant global variant of the disease.

Britain has reported a huge increase in Deltavariant infections, with Germany’s top public health official predicting it would quickly become the dominant variant there, despite rising vaccination rates.

The Kremlin blamed an increase in COVID-19 cases on reluctance to get vaccinated and “nihilism” following the registration of new infections in Moscow, mostly with the new Deltavariant, fueled by fears of a third wave.

New cases in Namibia, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Rwanda have doubled in the past week, said WHO emergency program chief Mike Ryan.

“It’s a trajectory that is very, very disturbing,” Ryan said.

The variant has already found its way into 10 provinces and a territory in the country and is listed as a variant of concern by Health Canada.

According to a recent study from Scotland, the Delta variant of coronavirus could double the risk of hospitalization among patients with COVID-19 when compared to the Alpha variant first discovered in the UK

The researchers looked at 19,543 cases of COVID-19 and 377 hospitalizations among 5.4 million people, including 7,723 cases and 134 hospitalizations in patients with the Delta variant, who tended to be younger and richer.

The risk was particularly high in those with five or more medical conditions known to contribute to more serious illness, the researchers reported on June 14 in Lancet.

















They found that two doses of vaccines from Pfizer, BioNTech or AstraZeneca still offer strong protection, though not as strong as the protection given against the Alpha variant.

Two weeks after the second dose, the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine was found to provide 79 percent protection against infection from the Delta variant, compared with 92 percent against the Alpha variant.

With the AstraZeneca vaccine, there was 60 percent protection against Delta compared to 73 percent for Alpha.

Could the Delta variant affect the reopening of Canada?

According to the infectious disease doctor Dr. Isaac Bogoch, the country reopening plan must be handled very carefully.

We need to protect those who have not been vaccinated until everyone has a chance, he said.

“We need to really focus on second doses and really make sure we have a wise advantage of second doses, so that we can really protect people who are either more vulnerable to this infection or communities that disproportionately affected by this infection, he added.

Dr. Eric Arts, a professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at Western Universities, echoed Bogochs’ comments. Any Canadian vaccinated who becomes infected with the Delta variant, he said, is unlikely to need to be hospitalized or develop severe symptoms of COVID-19. However, he added, this is still not entirely clear.

The fact that you can get this variant circulating in those who are immunized puts those who are not immunized at an extraordinary risk, he said.

According to Arts, vulnerable Canadians with already weakened immune systems can see severe symptoms, so it may be wise for the Canadian government to consider making the necessary changes to the spread of vaccines.

If, for example, we try to complete the immunization of 12- to 18-year-olds before turning to over 80 for a second immunization, we can play with fire, he said.

– With files from The Canadian Press and Global News’ Emerald Bensadoun

