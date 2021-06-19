Over half the population of S’pore have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine: Ong Ye Kung, Singapore News & Top Stories

More than half of Singapore’s population has received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said yesterday, while urging Singaporeans to “push it further”.

About 36 percent have taken the full two-dose regimen, he added.

The Ministry of Health said it had administered more than 4.8 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as of Friday.

More than 2.8 million people have received at least the first dose of the vaccine. Of this group, about two million people have completed the full two-dose vaccination regimen.

The prevalence of vaccines in Singapore has increased in recent weeks as part of the strategy to prepare for the new normal with Covid-19 as an endemic disease.

The National Accelerated Vaccination Program prioritizes first-dose vaccines so that more people have at least one coronavirus protection.

Posting the latest figures on Facebook, Mr Ong said: “We are vaccinating as fast as we can but we are out of supply due to high global demand. We will do our best to confirm the distribution of more lots of vaccines to open as many slots as possible as soon as possible.

“So when it’s your turn to go for kicks, please do so and encourage your friends or family members to do the same.”

Mr Ong had told a news conference on Friday that there was a growing consensus among international experts that Covid-19 would become endemic.

This means that the virus will continue to mutate and circulate, like the flu virus, and people will have to adapt and learn to live with it.

Reiterating this in his post, he added that Singapore has stepped up its capabilities over the past year to test, contact tracked and isolate those who have Covid-19 very quickly, and has also vaccinated “a good portion” of the population its.

“With these protections in place, I believe we are able to place the switch as a response behind us, and able to keep most businesses open, to get on with our daily lives,” he said.

“But to go further, to help keep F&B (food and beverage establishments) and gyms open, and even to resume travel, our vaccination rate needs to be higher. We can then be better protected. , even if the virus is circulating in the community. “

Singapore had imposed increased measures last month to curb the spread of the virus and reduce an increase in cases as groups showed up at Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Changi Airport.

Restrictions have progressively eased in recent weeks.

On Friday, the multi-ministerial task force dealing with Covid-19, which Mr. Co-chair Ong, announced further relief, such as allowing people to dine in pairs from tomorrow.

While delivering an update on Singapore’s strategy against Covid-19 late last month, the task force, as well as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, had said higher vaccination rates would be needed for people to be able to continue with lives with the virus among them.