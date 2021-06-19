Malda youth was held for murder, burying 4 family members: Police





A 19-year-old man allegedly killed four members of his family, including his parents, and buried them inside a building under construction near his home in Kaliachak in Malda. The accused, Mohammad Asif (21), was arrested on Saturday. Police exhumed the decomposed bodies in the presence of the accused and a judge. The bodies were buried two feet below the surface inside a godown. They were sent for autopsy. The accused has been arrested and his older brother is also suspected of having played a role in the killings, Malda PS Alok Rajoria said. The incident came to light after the 21-year-old brother of the accused Arif Mohammad, who had managed to escape during the incident and changed locations during those four months, informed law enforcement at Kaliachak police station on Friday evening. On February 28, Asif had served all family members cold drinks dripped with sleeping pills. As they fell unconscious, he tied their hands and taped his mouth with tapes. He then strangled the four people in a tank at home and buried the bodies on the floor of a room. The older brother somehow managed to release his tape and fled the house after a brief physical fight with the accused. He had been to various places, including Kolkata, during these four months, the SP told reporters. Police said the accused, when questioned, confessed to killing his parents, sister and grandmother and burying them in a warehouse near his home. His older brother fled to Kolkata after Asif allegedly threatened to kill him as well. Locals claimed they suspected something was wrong as no member of his family was seen leaving the house in the last four months. Defendants’ mother Ira Bibi, 45, father Jawad Ali, 50, sister Arifa Khatun, 17, and grandmother Alekjan Bibi, 75, feared they had been missing since February, locals added. Police have not yet been able to determine the motive behind the killings. The older brother of the accused has been detained and is being questioned, police said. With input from PTI

