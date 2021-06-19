Toronto resident charged with aggravated assault in alleged homophobic attack on Hanlan’s Point – Toronto

As an investigation into an alleged recent homophobic attack in the Toronto Islands continues, police have charged a 24-year-old with aggravated assault in connection with the case.

I want to make it clear that while we have successfully charged someone with their alleged involvement in this attack, our investigation does not stop there, ”Toronto Sea Police 52nd Division. Const. Lauren Hassard said in a brief statement Saturday afternoon as she announced the allegations.

“This is a complex case and we still encourage witnesses to appear.”

It was about 11:30 pm on June 5 when, according to a GoFundMe Extensive Funding Campaign, David Gomez was trying to get home from Hanlan’s Point.

Read more: Victim recovering after alleged homophobic attack in Toronto, police are investigating

The story goes down the ad

As they walked towards the ferry gates, officers said the victim and a friend got involved in a dispute with a group of people. Investigators initially said they were looking for three suspects.

The GoFundMe campaign said Gomez and his friend “found themselves in danger” and were “more numerous” than the group before members began “shouting and throwing homophobic insults at them until things reached a boiling point that forced them “The attackers became violent, leaving David incompetent. and need serious medical attention.”

The People’s Funding Unit, which her statement said was started to help Gomez in therapy, legal fees, school and any other medical bills, raised nearly $ 49,000. It said he had lost consciousness and had to be treated for concussions and some broken bones.

In a Saturday afternoon update, it was announced Toronto resident Elijah McGibbon was arrested early in the day and charged with aggravated assault. He was scheduled to make his first appearance in a Toronto court on July 26.

Trends American courage Alex Harvill dies in heat clash for a world record jump

The closure of the Canada-US border was extended again, until July 21st

















1:55

Ottawa Redblacks players’ lawyer says his client was cleared in the alleged homophobic attack in the Toronto Islands





Previous video



Next video





The story goes down the ad

Global News tried to ask more about the circumstances surrounding the aggravated reversal of the attack and whether hate-related charges could potentially be raised in connection with the investigation. An aggravated charge of assault usually indicates that the alleged offense is more serious in nature.

However, Hassard or an alternative spokesman for the 52nd Division was not available for further comment Saturday. A media relations officer for the service added that the hate crimes unit was consulted as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Hassard and officers said in the statement that despite details of the attack that were widely circulated on media and social media along with calls for information, police did not receive much advice – information they said was needed for the investigation.

The statement said investigators specifically seek to speak to two women who were in the area near the scene of the incident.

Read more: CFL player’s lawyer says his client has been cleared of suspected homophobic attack in the Toronto Islands

Those with information are encouraged to send it to Hassard at [email protected]

After Gomez was injured, Ottawa Redblacks linebacker Chris Larsen was accused on social media of being linked to the incident – causing him to be suspended by the CFL team. On Tuesday, Larsen and his lawyer, Calvin Berry, spoke to Global News. Berry said Larsen was cleared as a suspect in connection with the case.

The story goes down the ad

Global News asked Toronto police several times, including Saturday, about Larsen after he linked to the investigation. Officials would not confirm whether Larsen was ever considered a suspect or specifically who else could or could not be charged, noting that the investigation is still ongoing.

– With files by Jessica Patton and Ryan Rocca