55 new COVID-19 cases, 57 recoveries reported in Sask.





REGINA – There were 55 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Saskatchewan on Saturday, along with 57 recoveries. In a press release, the province said 760 cases remain active. No deaths were reported on Saturday. The seven-day average for new daily COVID-19 cases is 71, or 5.8 per 100,000. The new cases are found in West North West (two), East North East (two), North West (seven), North Central (one), North East (two), Saskatoon (12), Central West (one), Areas of Central East (five), Regina (12), South-West (one), South-Central (three) and South-East (three). Four cases are awaiting residence information. A total of 82 people are in hospital in connection with COVID-19, including 11 patients in intensive care. The reopening of step 3 begins July 11th Saskatchewan will officially launch the third and final phase of its reopening plan on July 11th. The province achieved its third vaccination target on Saturday as 70 percent of people aged 18 and over have now received their first COVID-19 vaccine. The third step will remove all remaining public health restrictions, except the limits on collecting masking sizes of indoor environments. VACCINE By the end of Friday, the government said 19,737 additional vaccines were administered in Saskatchewan, bringing the total provinces to 981,734 doses. The next target in Saskatchewans for reopening the guide is to vaccinate 70 percent of residents over the age of 12 with their first dose – currently at 68 percent. The province said 25 per cent of qualified residents are now fully vaccinated. CONCERN VARIANTS As of Friday, the province has identified 11,930 variants of concern up to 26 from Thursday’s data. The results of the line were determined for 143 different cases through genome sequences. Of the 6,590 disturbance variants identified, 6,245 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 247 are Gamma (P.1), 88 are Delta (B.1.617.2) and 10 are Beta (B.1.351). STEP 2 OF OPENING SAP HARTAPS S RO ROADS BEGINS TS DAY Some public health measures will be released this weekend as Saskatchewan enters Step 2 of its reopening map on Sunday. Nearly three weeks ago, the province reached its target vaccine threshold to enter the next reopening phase as 70 percent of people aged 30 and over received their first dose. In Step 2, there will be no capacity restrictions on retail stores and personal care services, but physical distance must be maintained. 45+ ACCEPTABLE P DR 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine Second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are available in Saskatchewan for residents aged 45 and over or anyone who received the first dose on or before May 1, as of 8 a.m. Thursday. The age acceptance for the North Saskatchewan Administration District is now 18 years and older for second doses, regardless of when they received their first dose. Other individuals eligible for their second doses, including anyone who has been diagnosed or treated for cancer, or anyone who has had a strong organ transplant will receive a letter.







