International
Leo Varadkar denies claims that Irish Government is no longer welcome in Northern Ireland
Leo Varadkar has dismissed claims by the Loyal Communities Council that he is no longer welcome in Northern Ireland.
he LCC, a group representing loyal paramilitary organizations, said Irish government ministers and officials would not be welcome as long as difficulties remain over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
But Mr Varadkar has dismissed the suggestion, saying the LCC does not represent the views of most Unionists or people in the North.
Leo Varadkar has dismissed claims by the Loyal Communities Council that Irish Government Ministers are no longer welcome in Northern Ireland. pic.twitter.com/BK71y8xPzy
James Ward (@newswardie) June 19, 2021
He said: With the utmost respect for them, I do not think the Loyal Community Council decides who is welcome in Northern Ireland and who is not.
I have always felt welcome in Northern Ireland, I was there last week, at Co Fermanagh and I felt very welcome.
Irish Government ministers will continue to travel to Northern Ireland to engage with people from all backgrounds.
We have always been willing to engage with anyone who wants to engage with us and who will continue to do so.
In a statement Friday, the LCC issued a statement urging the DUP to demolish Stormont to stop the ongoing flow of concessions in Sinn Fin.
The umbrella group representing the views of the UDA, UVF and the Red Cross Commando also warned the Irish Government it would be unwelcome in Northern Ireland until they repair the damage they have caused.
It read: Continued denials and insulting comments from the Irish government prove the extent to which they deceived European leaders about the views of the people of Northern Ireland and the guarantees for both communities included in the Belfast Agreement.
Until they acknowledge and repair the damage they have caused, Irish Government Ministers and Officials are no longer welcome in Northern Ireland.
They have previously met with former DUP executives Edwin Poots and Arlene Foster, and some have questioned their level of influence in Northern Ireland politics.
However, Mr Varadkar refused to condemn the group on Saturday, saying it was appropriate to engage with them.
He said: I think they represent a group of people, a part of the unionist and loyal community. And for that exact reason, I think it is appropriate to have some engagement with them.
In the past, we have to engage with people who are affiliated with Republican paramilitaries.
This is something you have to do in politics. But I do not think for a second that they are talking about most unionists, or most people in Northern Ireland.
The LCC statement followed Mr Poots’ decision to resign as leader of the DUP following internal party outrage over his decision to appoint a new minister after Westminster pledged to introduce legislation in Irish.
In a statement Friday, the LCC cited its concern over recent instances of capitulation to Sinn Fin blackmail and a lack of progress in efforts to get rid of the Northern Ireland Protocol.
He called for unionism to unite to protest peacefully against the protocol.
“We call for continued restraint and peaceful protest in the light of these recent provocative and destabilizing developments,” the statement said.
