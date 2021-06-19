Tragedy on Mount Meron: Government to approve state inquiry committee

The government is expected to set up a state committee of inquiry into the Meron disaster on Sunday to determine what caused the fatal crash at the shrine about 52 days ago and who is responsible.

The cabinet will vote on a resolution passed by Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman, which is expected to pass easily.

On April 30, 45 mostly ultra-Orthodox men and boys died in a mass extermination on Mount Meron, the site of the tomb of Talmudic saint Shimon Bar Yohai, where tens of thousands of pilgrims had gathered for Lag Ba’Omer’s annual celebrations in what is Israel’s worst civil disaster.

The previous government refused to set up a state commission of inquiry, which would be free from political interference, contrary to the wishes of most of the victims’ families who argued that only a truly independent panel would be in able to find out who was responsible for the death of their loved ones and prevent such a catastrophe in the future.

“As I promised, tomorrow I will bring to the cabinet for approval, together with the Minister of Finance Avigdor Lieberman, [a resolution to establish] a state committee of inquiry into the Meron disaster, “Gantz said Saturday night.

“A catastrophe that should have been avoided forces us to learn systematic lessons at the national level,” he continued.

“The 45 victims that no commission can bring back, and the physical and mental injuries of hundreds of people present on stage, we can not hide, but we can prevent the next tragedy, we can prevent the pain of many families. “Only a state committee of inquiry, which does not depend on any political official, will be able to reach the truth, and I personally and members of the entire government are committed to this.”

The State Commissions of Inquiry are headed by a judge who appoints the other members of the panel and are independent of all government influence from the moment of their appointment.

The tightening at Meron occurred on April 30, following the completion of a major ceremony at Lag Ba’Omer night, when thousands of men emerged from a central square through a narrow metal path with a significant downward slope ending in a 90-degree turn and a flight of steps.

The tightening took place on that path as thousands of men and boys were found crammed into this small space with more pilgrims entering the walkway from the back, unaware of what was going on below and blocking those already inside .

The tomb complex of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai in Meron is old, small, dilapidated, improvised and in no way suitable for the 200,000 to 300,000 pilgrims who flock to the site each year in Lag Ba’Omer.

Previous attempts to address concerns raised by state authorities and the police have failed due to the very complex and confusing legal situation regarding land ownership and infrastructure in the country, and the strong legal opposition of their owners to any change.

On Thursday, Torah Judaism MK Yaakov Asher wrote to Gantz urging him not to form a state inquiry committee, saying he would not deal with repairing the country’s poor infrastructure and that it was “forbidden” to it was permissible to grant a civilian judge authority and control over a sanctuary.

“The ultra-orthodox claim is that the creation of a state inquiry committee is tainted with populist motives and takes advantage of the families of those killed in a cynical exercise to give exaggerated powers to a court over a holy place, something unprecedented which would negatively affect other issues, with which for some guilty people and to slaughter them in the mieda to fulfill the obligation, so to speak, which has no real intention to resolve the crisis in Meron for the benefit and security of hundreds of thousands of pilgrims visiting the place of the pious rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, ”Asher wrote.

UTJ MK again advanced his party’s suggestion to set up a public inquiry committee comprising representatives of government ministries appointed by ministers, instead of the state committee.

According to Yisrael Diskin, a spokesman for the Meron Disaster Victims Families Forum, and contrary to Asher’s claims, most families are in favor of a formal investigative committee specifically provided it is completely independent of political influences and

Diskin, whose brother Simcha Bunim, was one of those killed in the devastation, said “from what families have seen” the only type of investigation that would be free from political interference and would be able to prevent a another such catastrophe would be a state commission of inquiry.

Separately, the cabinet is also expected to approve the appointments of 35 ambassadors and consuls general, which were held by the previous government for six months after they were authorized by its Foreign Service Appointments Committee.

This committee is expected to meet on Sunday, before the cabinet meeting, to approve the appointments of Foreign Ministry diplomats in Thailand, Sweden, the Vatican, Senegal, Panama, the EU institutions in Brussels, Japan and more.

The Movement for Quality Government and the Foreign Ministry Workers’ Union petitioned in the Supreme Court against then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu two weeks ago to ask him to leave the appointments to go to a cabinet vote.

Lahav Kharkov contributed to this report.