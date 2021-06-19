Fact-checking: WHO did not suggest banning alcohol in women of childbearing age





TORONTO – A global action plan on alcohol set by the World Health Organization (WHO) has been criticized after some interpreted that the WHO had proposed to ban people of reproductive age from drinking alcohol altogether. The first draft of the Global Action Plan on Alcohol Reporting, released on June 15, set out several plans to “reduce the harmful use of alcohol”, detailing the health impact of certain levels of alcohol consumption on populations across the world, not just people of childbearing age. While the report argued that attention to alcohol consumption by pregnant women and women of childbearing age specifically needed to be monitored, banning alcohol for women between the ages of 15 and 50 was not one of the report’s recommendations, despite headlines from some British tabloids. and anger on social media. As the fact-finding website Snopes points out, the WHO report mentions people of reproductive age exactly once in the report stating: Proper attention should be paid to … preventing women from drinking between pregnant women and women of reproductive age. Reproductive age, according to the WHO, varies from 15 to 50 years. The report also identified other vulnerable groups where prevention strategies should be targeted, including children, adolescents, and pregnant people. In a statement the WHO says they are not recommending a complete ban on alcohol in women of childbearing age, stressing that this is a first draft of the action plan. The current draft WHO Global Action Plan does not recommend abstaining from all women who are at an age at which they can become pregnant. However it seeks to raise awareness of the serious consequences that can result from drinking alcohol while you are pregnant, even when the pregnancy is not yet known. The action plan sets out eight action areas with global goals, each divided into further actions to be taken, including awareness campaigns, such as a day / week in a non-alcoholic world, to learn more about the potential harmful effects of alcohol. But the report has also faced criticism for being sexist and reinforcing gender stereotypes and roles just to address alcohol consumption in women of reproductive age. Alcohol and childbearing age: There are serious implications for that WHO report on gender roles and stereotypes. I have read a lot of research and it is clear that alcohol has an impact on male fertility and behavior. 1 / Dr Pragya Agarwal (@DrPragyaAgarwal) June 19, 2021 On Twitter, behavioral and data scientist Dr. Pragya Arwal shared information about two studies focusing on alcohol and male fertility, criticizing the report only for addressing alcohol consumption by women. A STUDY from 2014 found that as alcohol consumption increased, sperm quality decreased and reproductive hormones changed. Another STUDY reviewed and analyzed 57 cross-sectoral studies with nearly 30,000 participants and found that alcohol has a detrimental effect on sperm quality.







