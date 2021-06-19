Low production, city to cope with water shortage | Delhi News





New Delhi: Water supply in various parts of Delhi could be affected by Sunday due to production being hampered at three water treatment plants due to high algae growth and increased ammonia levels in Yamuna.

In an advisory issued Saturday, the Delhi Jal Board stated, Production is limited by water treatment plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla and the water supply will be affected morning and evening on Sunday (June 20) to ammonia levels in Yamuna it decreases to the curable limit.

DJB supplies 935 MGD (million gallons per day) of water to the city and about 45 MGD production 20% production capacity of Wazirabad and Chandrawal WTP was affected due to pollution in the river on Saturday evening, officials said.

Areas likely to be affected include Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and neighboring areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and neighboring areas; Areas Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and NDMC. Areas likely to be affected in western Delhi are the old and new Rajinder Nagar, East and West Patel Nagar, Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Punjabi Bagh and neighboring areas. In the southern part of the city, the list of possible affected areas includes Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tughlaqabad, Sangam Vihar, Moolchand, South Extension, Greater Kailash and neighboring areas. Other parts of the city that may face low pressure water supply include Prahladpur and neighboring areas; Ramleela Ground, Delhi Gate, Subhash Park, Model City, Gulabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri and parts of Canton areas, DJB advisers said.

A senior DJB official said that on Saturday evening, operations 20% to 25% at the Chandrawal and Wazirabad plants were hampered. Ammonia levels are within treatable limits, but algae contamination is causing the main problem. We are using activated charcoal to reduce the pollution load. People are advised to use water wisely and water tanks will be available on request at the water emergency helpline numbers and the central control room on the 1916 helpline.

A similar water supply advisor being affected due to algae growth was also released on 12 June. DJB operates nine water treatment plants in the city from which the Wazirabad and Chandrawal plants extract raw water from Yamuna.







