Bolsonaro rule is ‘worse threat than coronavirus’, Brazilians say as nation goes through 500,000 deaths





The 500,000 death toll is twice as high as it was six months ago, a sign that the mortality rate is accelerating, experts say.

“In June last year, we achieved 50,000 deaths for Covid-19. In just one year we have multiplied that number 10 times. It is very scary,” said Brazilian neuroscientist Miguel Nicolelis, who in January predicted that the country would to reach 500,000 deaths in July. “At the time, people thought the number was exaggerated,” he recalls.

The country has suffered from a slow spread of vaccines and strong resistance to control measures by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, which has minimized the weight of the virus.

Without blockage and only 11.4% of the population fully vaccinated, the country is considered a “barn of new variants” and is increasingly isolated from the rest of the world. So far, more than 100 countries are restricting the entry of Brazilians, according to the foreign ministry. Pressure on the federal government is growing: Anti-Bolsonaro rallies were held across the country on Saturday – in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasilia, El Salvador and Recife – and even those in quarantine took to the streets. Software developer Mariana Oliveira is one of them. She says she has decided to protest and risk getting infected because “the government is a worse threat than the virus”. Bolsonaro did not comment on the 500,000 death mark when he posted a video on his social media to encourage police forces. But Fabio Faria, Brazil’s communications minister, took the opportunity to attack opponents of the government. “Soon you will see politicians, artists and journalists ‘grieving’ the number of 500,000 dead,” he said on his social media. “You will never see them celebrate 86 million doses applied or 18 million cured (by Covid-19) because the tone is always ‘the worse the better.’ Unfortunately, they cheer for the virus.” . Brazil’s mistakes For Pedro Hallall, an epidemiologist and professor at Pelotas Federal University (UFPel), the high death toll shows the strength of the federal government’s resistance to more restrictive local measures. “There is no way to make a jam without the federal government, because of its size and importance,” says Hallal. Bolsonaro has repeatedly downplayed the severity of the pandemic, calling Covid-19 a “small flu.” In addition, since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the global pandemic, it has participated in at least 84 mass rallies, according to a survey by the Brazilian newspaper O Globo. State and local efforts to establish basic protocols for addressing infectious diseases, including testing, tracking and isolating infected, have also been weak, according to Hallal. A study published in the Lancet Journal by Hallal and his team earlier this year estimated that three in every four deaths could have been avoided if Brazil followed basic pandemic protocols. Four out of every five deaths could have been prevented if the government had fought the disease as well as the average country, Hallal’s team estimated. “We are seeing a slowdown in the world pandemic and an acceleration in Brazil. What lies behind this? It is an unnecessary harm to the population. All of us Brazilians have lost people close to us, it is very difficult to find a Brazilian who does not there is shelter I have not lost anyone close [scientists] warn but nothing happens in practice “, says Hallal. Vaccine emails are not considered A Parliamentary Inquiry (CPI) this spring into addressing the pandemic by various levels of government, led by the Brazilian Senate, is investigating whether the federal government is deliberately delaying the spread of vaccines in line with its herd immunity strategy. Bolsonaro and his supporters say the senate investigation was aimed at weakening the federal government. The CPI found that the Brazilian government ignored 81 emails from pharmaceutical company Pfizer, which offered its first vaccine deal last August, at half the price offered to the United States. One of the tasks of the CPI is to investigate the appropriation and promotion of drugs with unproven efficacy against Covid-19, such as hydroxychloroquine, by the federal government, to the detriment of more effective proven measures, such as vaccines, use of masks and distancing. social. America’s Cup Adding to the chaos of his health emergency, Brazil offered to host the Copa America, South America’s top football competition, after Argentina and Colombia refused to host the event. The tournament would initially be hosted jointly by Argentina and Colombia, but organizers decided to withdraw it first from Colombia, due to the country’s widespread social unrest, and then also from Argentina, due to the resurgence of the pandemic. Bolsonaro boasted that the country would watch the tournament, despite widespread opposition and efforts by national team players to boycott the event. As of June 18, 63 Covid-19 cases related to the tournament have been confirmed by Conmebol, the Confederation of South American Football, 14 of them by the Venezuelan delegation alone. “While we did not close and did not close the airspace, Brazil receives variants from all over the world. The new one is C37 (Andean variant) at a time when Brazil is hosting several delegations from this region to play. Copa America shows how the authorities federals have no respect for life, “says Nicolelis, Brazilian neuroscientist. The third wave Nicolelis says he cannot predict what the next phase of the crisis in Brazil will look like. “Each wave has a peculiarity. The third wave, at least in Sao Paulo, behaves differently from the previous ones. It is coming from the village to the capital. The inland health system has collapsed and now the capital has reached 80% of ICU beds. “, he says. Hallal says that without restrictions and blockades, the death toll in Brazil will continue to rise until the vaccine hits at least 40% of the population. The government of Sao Paulo, Brazil’s most populous state, announced Wednesday that it will expand the reopening of schools. “I think we will stay that way for another four months, unfortunately. Only the effect of the vaccine will solve the pandemic in Brazil,” says Hallal. At this stage, long-term impacts for millions of infected people are also impossible to predict, but a new study offers a bleak picture of the future: 23% of people who had Covid-19 in the US developed some form of chronic heart, respiratory, neurological or psychiatric illness. “When we look at the number of ‘recoveries’ there are millions of people who in the future will be looking for all sorts of service needs from the Brazilian public health system (SUS) for chronic diseases. In the long run, this demand will be explosive. “Between years of public health outages. Without SUS, the catastrophe in Brazil would be even worse,” says Nicolelis.

