Canada targets significant target with 20 percent of eligible population now fully vaccinated





TORONTO – Canada marked a milestone with 20 percent of the eligible population fully vaccinated, a targeted government official said it was necessary before the country could continue to ease COVID-19 health restrictions. According to data collected by CTVNews.ca, 20 percent of eligible Canadians – those 12 years of age and older – are now fully vaccinated and nearly 75 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccine Monitor CTVNews.cas uses up-to-date population data provided by provinces where possible. Our current estimates show that 74.8 percent of eligible populations have received at least one dose. Federal modeling data released April 23 suggested that if 75 percent of eligible Canadians had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 20 percent had two, the provinces could easily start infection-free restrictions again in the prevailing hospitals. The modeling suggested that when 75 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, provinces and territories may also begin releasing personal measures including physical distance and wearing face masks. On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau doubled those targets and said Canada would have to meet the 75 percent first-dose and 20 percent double-dose COVID-19 vaccine before the federal government lifts restrictions on the Canadian border. -SH.BA However, the head of public health Dr. Theresa Tam said previous federal modeling did not take into account the highly sticky Delta variant, which she says has grown by 66 per cent over the past week. “The Delta variant is now in all provinces and at least one of our territories,” Tam told a news conference Friday. “Of course, as with all cases of coronavirus, we may not be aware of every single case that has occurred in Canada, hence my caution and the need to get two doses of the vaccine in as many people as possible. “, she added. According to data followed by CTVNews.ca, Canada added another 859 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to 12,362. With files from The Canadian Press.

