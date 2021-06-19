International
World Refugee Day: A call for inclusion as 82-million people have been displaced
By the end of 2020, more than 82 million people worldwide were forced to flee their countries. In 2020 alone, 11.2 million people were forcibly displaced as a result of persecution, conflict, violence, or human rights violations.
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) announced its global displacement numbers in 2020 on Friday, two days before World Refugee Day on Sunday. This theme of years of involvement is a global struggle for a change of attitudes, given that 200,000 more people relocated in 2020 than in 2019.
During 2020, some crises, some new, some long-lived and some reappearing over the years led to more than 11 million displaced people, the UNHCR said.
Children are particularly affected during displacement crises they make up 30% of the world’s population, but it is estimated that 42% of all people are forcibly displaced.
Of the more than 82.4 million displaced, 26.4 million are refugees.
UNHCR reports that only 251,000 refugees were able to return to their country of origin by 2020.
This is the third lowest number in the past decade that the agency describes as continuing insecurity, lack of essential services and lack of livelihood opportunities.
In South Africa, there are more than 266,500 refugees and asylum seekers. Two-thirds of them do not have the full rights and privileges of refugee status.
UNHCR South Africa spokeswoman Kate Pond told earlier Mail & Guardian that a refugee had various legal protections in the country, such as rights, privileges, almost at the same level as citizens, they have access to education, health care, social services and they can work.
But the opposite is true for asylum seekers. Their permits expire quickly so they constantly have to renew them, they do not have the same rights and privileges as a refugee. And some of them, they have had their claim stuck in the system for up to a decade, which is basically a decade in oblivion.
Fortunately, following a generous injection of R147 million from the UNHCR to create the Stalled Project, the complaints of 153,391 asylum seekers and refugees will be processed. The project is expected to last for four years.
But for Blaise Momili, a refugee and counselor at the temporary refugee shelter in Wingfield in Maitland, Cape Town, being a refugee is parallel to being an asylum seeker.
He says there is a word used by locals when referring to a refugee or asylum seeker quirikuiri.
When you go to the bank or want to rent a house and have your legal documents, you are still referred to as a quirikuiri, says Momili, a Congolese who says he cannot return to his country because of the violent conflict.
It has been more than a year since the two refugee countries, Wingfield and Paint City in Bellville, were set up in April 2020 during the difficult blockade under the Covid-19 Disaster Management Act. The countries became temporary shelters for more than 1 5o0 refugees and asylum seekers, most of whom are from Africa.
Xenophobic attacks and the inability to finalize legal documents led to the initial call to protest on October 8, 2019 in Cape Town. After occupying Greenmarket Square and the Central Methodist Church downtown, city received the green light from the high court in February last year to enforce its regulations, ending the six-month protest.
Only 400 of those 1,500 protesters have agreed to leave the shelters in line with UNHCR support provided three months rent for those wishing to reintegrate into the country, and assistance for those wishing to return to their countries of origin.
IN end of April, Home Secretary Aaron Motsoaledi said a final announcement was made to the protesters to accept the UNHCR offer to help them reintegrate into local communities or repatriate voluntarily to their countries of origin.
preliminarily for this, Motsoaledi had warned that the laws of this country do not take care of refugee camps. He added that the treasury had told the department that there is no law in place that provides for internal affairs [department] with a mandate to provide anyone, national or non-national, with shelter and ablution facilities.
This means that if the government or the City of Cape Town allocates funds for shelters, it would be regulated as irregular spending.
UNHCR offered to provide accommodation services and equipment for ablution for 90 days. It is understood that the 90 days will pass at the end of July.
