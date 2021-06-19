Death of juveniles in drug raid in Laguna investigates; 10 police officers held

MANILA, Philippines Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar on Saturday ordered 10 disarmed and restricted detainees from Bian city pending an investigation into allegations that they briefly killed a 16-year-old boy and his adult friend .

Eleazar said officers underwent paraffin tests and their firearms underwent ballistic examination after officers reported a shootout with teenager Jhondy Maglinte and his friend Antonio Dalit in Bian, Laguna, Wednesday evening.

He called on the relatives of both and witnesses who claimed there was no exchange of fire to co-operate in the investigation. We can not find the truth and we can not achieve justice if we remain silent, he said.

10 officers led by Laguna intelligence police chief Captain Fernando Credo had to serve an arrest warrant in Barangay Canlalay against Dalit, 40, a drug suspect who was said to be one of the 10 most wanted by Laguna police . But he and Maglinte allegedly fought and were killed in the shootout with police.

Found at the scene were two 38-caliber revolvers, which police said belonged to Maglinte and Dalit, as well as 50 grams of shabu (crystal metal) in bags worth P340,000, a scales, drugs and 50,000 P3 money. .

Hear prayers for life

But Maglinte’s family denied the police report that Dali responded, saying he had no weapon and did not know how to shoot.

In a television interview on Friday, Maglintes’s aunt, Nylla, said that according to witnesses the teenager had seen Dalit being shot at by officers and he tried to flee but was caught. Witnesses saw Maglinte, already in handcuffs, begging officers not to kill him while he was being shot, she said.

I just want justice to be done for my nephew. Whether he had done something wrong or not, they should not have killed him. He prayed that they would spare his life, but they again brutally killed him, she said.

Eleazar led the Police Brigade. General Eliseo Cruz, Calabarzon Regional Police Chief (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) and Inspector General of Internal Affairs (IAS) Alfegar Triambulo to conduct a full investigation and complete it as soon as possible as soon as possible.

ICC investigation

The recent drug-related killings come in the wake of an announcement by Fatou Bensouda, the former International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor, that she had asked her Pre-Trial Chamber to open a full investigation into the allegations. crime against humanity that includes the assassination of President Duterte for his fight against drugs, which has killed thousands of Filipinos.

Bensouda, who resigned on Tuesday, said she had a reasonable basis for continuing an investigation and that she had maintained evidence regarding allegations against the President when conducting an examination of allegations made by several groups, including the families of the victims. alleged extrajudicial killings (EJK).

Such nanlabane killings, or violent or armed resistance to officers, were often cited by police as an excuse for the deaths of suspected drug perpetrators, similar to what the Dalit and Maglinte families are claiming.

President Harry Roque’s spokesman said the President would never cooperate with the ICC on legally erroneous and politically motivated investigations. He also said that there was no EJK in the drug war as the killings were the result of police action in self-defense and that any violation of the law by the police was being properly investigated.

Deeply worried

All 10 officers are being held at the regional police headquarters, said Police Major Mary Anne Torres, the regional police information officer.

If the evidence requires, administrative and criminal charges will be filed against them accordingly, Torres said in a statement.

Jacqueline de Guia, spokeswoman for the Human Rights Commission (CHR), said that according to Maglinte relatives he was shot while sitting down in the mud.

[The CHR] is deeply concerned with news of another death of a minor, including a 16-year-old boy who allegedly fought again (nanlaban) when police officers were suffering a warrant for a drug charge in Bian, Laguna, De Guia said in a statement.

We hope that commitments to uphold human rights translate into bringing justice to the injured and improvements in government programs and policies, including reviewing the conduct of state agents in their implementation, she said.

The CHR movement is welcome

In the best interest of the government also to demonstrate that mistakes are firmly and urgently addressed and that reforms are also underway to allay the international community’s concerns about the effectiveness of justice and our internal accountability mechanisms, De Guia said. .

The CHR noted that the United Nations human rights office had also observed the widespread and systematic killing of thousands of suspected drug suspects and the culture of impunity in the Philippines.

Eleazar welcomed the CHRs investigation and assured him of the full cooperation of the PNP.

Like CHR, we also want to find out the truth in this incident. I assure that all police personnel involved will be made available to the CHR throughout its investigation in the same way that officers face the motu proprio investigation by the IAS and the fact-finding investigation [Calabarzon police], he said.

Investigators from the IAS provincial and regional offices spoke with the Maglinte and Dali families on Friday.

WITH DELFIN REPORTS T. MALLARI JR. AND NIKKA G. VALENZUELA

