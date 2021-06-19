COVID-19: Change of rules and canceled flights – Pandemic-separated international couples describe their ‘nightmare’ | World News

The pandemic has made life a “nightmare” for some couples living in different countries – and they now want governments to do more to help them reunite. Here are some of their stories.

Catriona, from Scotland and Hugo, from France, met while working together in Finland in 2019.

Their journey was interrupted by the pandemic and the two returned to their places not knowing when they might be seen again.

Catriona says she feels incredibly lucky that after five months they could finally meet in person.

But she says it has not been easy – with countless flights canceled and having to go through gaps within travel restrictions in both countries.

The two are waiting to see when they will be able to see each other.

Ellie, Raymond and baby Evie do not know when they will be able to be together in the same place



Ellie Raymond’s husband is in the US.

In September 2020, she spent 15 days in quarantine in Barbados so she could travel to his home country to marry him.

Ellie returned to the UK days later to complete her visa application and shortly after receiving the news she was expecting their first child.

Raymond was lucky to meet his daughter a few days after she arrived, but this young family does not know when they will be able to settle into family life in the same place.

“Everything has slowed down and disappeared,” she says.

Ellie says Love is not tourism gave her advice and guidance she did not get from government websites and if it were not for their support she would not be getting married or even have her daughter now.

Jack has had two trips to see Jochelle already canceled – and one in July now looks questionable



Jack worked for the NHS throughout the pandemic and met Jochelle, who lives in Dubai, at the start of the first blockade.

“For both of us, last winter was a nightmare,” he says.

He has already canceled two trips and one trip in July looks questionable.

“My main problem is the hotel quarantine, which is not cheap. I would be happy to do it, but the cost is extortionate for a country that is extremely safe and has one of the best vaccine distributions in the world. .

“Waiting to see each other is affecting us and I am now so desperate just to get out there. I wish the government would see what it is doing to the people.”

Dorian and Mohammad met in Turkey as it was the only place the two could travel



US citizen Dorian and her UK national boyfriend Mohammad have seen each other once during the pandemic.

The two booked a trip to Turkey in December 2020, as this was the only place both countries could travel at the time.

Dorian says the couple already face cultural and religious challenges within their communities, “but surprisingly, the easiest part of our history so far has to do with our different cultures,” she says.

“I hope change will come soon and families and couples like ours can see each other again.”

Briony and Jason’s distance relationship became much more difficult due to pandemic rules



For the past six years Briony and her boyfriend had been facing their long-distance relationship, but 2020 turned their lives upside down.

Then a cruise ship singer, Briony lost her job, her income and had no idea when she might see her again.

“Our countries are constantly being sawed,” she says.

“The UK would open the borders, but I could not travel – or I would save money, and then its borders would be closed.

“We are treated the same as people who want a long week in the sun however we are talking about separation from family and loved ones here.”