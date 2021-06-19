International
Moves to install the BJP type Rile statue
Amaravati: State BJP leaders are zealously opposing plans by a section of people to install a Tipu Sultan statue in Proddatur, Kadapa district. BJP leaders have warned that agitations across the country will be held if the decision is not withdrawn.
“The idea of installing the statue of Tipu Sultan, an expansionist person who tormented many Indians and especially women, must be withdrawn immediately, otherwise agitations across the country will be inevitable,” warned BJP S general secretary Vishnu Vardhan Reddy of Saturday.
He warned that the BJP would not allow the statue to be erected at all costs and claimed that YS Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy could worship a barbarian (Tipu Sultan) but could not impose on them. “We will not allow it to happen under any circumstances. Reddy may worship a barbarian like Tipu Sultan but he cannot impose it on us.
This place belongs to Shri Ram, Mahatma, Buda, Swamy Vivekananda but not such mass murderers, “he claimed. YSRCP Proddutur MLA Rachamallu Siva Prasada Reddy is said to be supporting the Muslim community plan in Proddatur to install the Tipu Sultan statue.
BJP state president Somu Veerraju, speaking to the media in Kakinada on Saturday, urged the state government to immediately withdraw the foundation laid for the statue claimed by the local MLA.
According to Veerraju, police on Friday morning arrested BJP cadres who protested against the foundation. He condemned the arrests.
“From these arrests, they created ways to intensify the protests. The BJP is not afraid of these kinds of arrests and will not back down on this issue,” he said. He said Tipu Sultan caused the death of Hindu loops and the installation of his statue was inconvenient as it would hurt the feelings of Hindus.
