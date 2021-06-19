Airlines, holiday companies step up pressure on Britain to ease travel rules | Mighty 790 KFGO





LONDON (Reuters) Britains Airlines and holiday companies are planning an action day Wednesday to increase pressure on the government to ease travel restrictions, just weeks before the start of the peak summer season. Travel companies, whose finances have stretched to the breaking point during the pandemic, are desperate to avoid another summer lost to COVID-19. But with Britains there are still strict quarantine requirements that now seem possible. As the clock strikes in July, Europe’s largest airline Ryanair and Manchester Airports Group began legal action Thursday in a bid to get the government to ease the rules before the industry starts its most lucrative season. On Wednesday, June 23, pilots, cabin crew and travel agents will gather in Westminster, central London and airports across the UK to test support. The Britains aviation industry has been hit harder by the pandemic than its European counterparts, according to data released by the BALPA pilots’ union on Sunday. This showed that daily arrivals and departures in the UK were down 73% on an average day earlier this month compared to before the pandemic, the biggest drop in Europe. Spain, Greece and France fell less than 60%. UK airports were also badly affected, with traffic in and out of London’s second busiest airport Gatwick down 92%, according to the data. Time is running out for the industry, the union said. There is no time to hide behind working groups and reviews, said BALPA Secretary General Brian Strutton. BALPA is urging the UK Government to take action together and open US and European holiday travel destinations that it has blocked without any published evidence. Over 45,000 jobs have already been lost in aviation in the UK, with estimates suggesting that 860,000 aviation, travel and tourism jobs are being supported by government schemes alone. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Potter)

