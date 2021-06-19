India, Little NSA to be at SCO meeting amid fragile LoC peace, Afghan influx

Four months after India and Pakistan decided to abide by the ceasefire pact along the Line of Control (LoC), National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is likely to be in the same room with his Pakistani counterpart Moeed Yusuf in Dushanbe next week.

They will attend a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) NSA meeting in the Tajik capital. Doval will join the meeting in person on June 23-24, unlike the NSA-level virtual meeting of SCO countries last September.

The meeting is likely to be attended by Afghan NSA Hamdullah Mohib, Russian NSA Nikolai Patrushev and their counterparts from China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Given the current situation in Afghanistan and the fragile peace between India and Pakistan over the past four months, Dovals’ participation and his bilateral meetings will be crucial, sources said, adding that no meeting has been planned so far with his Pakistani counterpart.

India and Pakistan have held behind-the-scenes talks in recent months, with Doval leading the Indian diplomatic initiative with Pakistan’s civil-military leadership. Doval was said to have met with Yusuf and ISI chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed in a third location and had also kept open the channels of communication with Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

While there has been peace in the LoC since the Feb. 25 announcement of adherence to the ceasefire pact, the recent SCO meeting between the NSAs was a stormy affair.

At the time this was mid-September last year – there was a confrontation over a map showing Jammu and Kashmir as Pakistani territory and Doval walked out of the meeting in protest.

The map was being used as a backdrop for the virtual meeting by Yusuf, then-special security assistant to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

At that meeting, India had strong objections to the illegal map even when the Russian side had tried to persuade Pakistan against its use.

But resentment now seems to be in the past. Both sides have seen the situation pragmatically and the two NSAs have been in communication over the past few months to bring a kind of normalcy to the relationship.

In recent months, Pakistan’s military leadership has suggested peace with India.

Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said in April that a stable relationship between India and Pakistan is essential to unlocking the potential of South and Central Asia by securing the link between East and West Asia.

We think it is time to bury the past and move forward, he had said, adding that the responsibility for meaningful dialogue remains with India.

Imran Khan said India will have to take the first step to improve bilateral relations by addressing the Kashmir issue.

The merger since February has led to water talks in the Indus, the issuance of sports visas and diplomatic appointment visas.

While the presence of Indian and Pakistani NSAs in the same room is important, what will be important will be the evolving situation in Afghanistan where the Taliban are on the rise again. New Delhi is concerned and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday that the Taliban’s continued pursuit of power through violence has created an insecure environment in Afghanistan and the situation in the country is fluid at this point.

With India stepping up its diplomatic activities in the Afghanistan peace process as the US prepares to withdraw troops, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said he sometimes thinks New Delhi’s presence in Afghanistan is probably too big. .

In March, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Qureshi attended the Heart of Asia ministerial conference on Afghanistan in Dushanbe. But no meeting took place between the two ministers.