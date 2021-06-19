Controversial former Commons Chairman John Bercow has announced he is joining the Labor Party, citing his dislike of Boris Johnson and the Tories.

Mr Bercow, who was chairman between 2009 and 2019, became the plague of the Brexiteers, who accused him of rewriting the Commons rule book to help remaining supporters.

He called the Tories under the Prime Minister as reactionary, populist, nationalist and sometimes even xenophobic.

Mr Bercow had a mild relationship with Mr Johnson, who refused to give him the traditional age when he resigned as Chairman in 2019.

In an interview with spotter he described the current Conservative Party as xenophobic.

He said: I am motivated by support for equality, social justice and internationalism. This is the brand of Labor.

He continued: The conclusion I have reached is that this government should be replaced.

“The reality is that the Labor Party is the only tool that can achieve that goal.

Mr Bercow has already publicly admitted to voting for Labor.

A senior government source said: This will not surprise anyone and shows that Labor is still the Save party.

Mr Johnson blocked Mr Bercows’ appointment to another age, making him the first former Speaker not to retire to the Lords.

Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen, who was an outspoken critic of Mr. Bercows, said: Most of us thought he left Labor more than a decade ago.

Mr Bercow became a Conservative MP for Buckingham in 1997.

By 2009, however, many of his colleagues believed he was on the verge of leaving Labor after marrying his wife, Sally, who was a Labor counselor.







Instead he won the election for Speaker of the House, which meant he had to give up the party’s political allegiance.

His career was marred by allegations of harassment by parliamentary staff, accusations he always denied.

Mr Bercow was also the subject of much anger from Brexit-backed MPs who believed in a series of decisions he made during his time as President favored Remain.

He claimed last year he had a plot to stop him from taking a seat in the House of Lords.





Labor named him an adult after the Tories refused to do so, breaking the old convention that Presidents set up after they retire.

Asked if there is a possibility of being recommended for another age by Sir Keir Starmer, Mr Bercow told the Observer: There has been no such discussion and I have not asked for anything like that. This is not about revenge. This is not what motivates me.

The Office of Labor Leaders declined to comment on Mr. Bercow who joined the party.

Shadow justice minister Karl Turner said he was surprised his friend had joined the Labor, but was glad he had.

John McDonnell, who was the shadow chancellor under Jeremy Corbyn, said Bercow had been honest in his treatment of MPs, including the former Labor leader.

He won our respect, especially for his fight to protect the rights of Parliament. I welcome him wholeheartedly to the Labor Party, said Mr. McDonnell.

On the Conservative side, however, Pensions Minister Guy Opperman said it was the worst of the worst for Sir Kier, adding: Workers are welcome in Bercow.