Ryan Crouser breaks the record of the 31-year-old thrown in the shot
The record was older than him. When Ryan Crouser broke it, “it looked like it was a huge weight lift.”
The 28-year-old who built a training network at his home in Arkansas to stay on the point long coronavirus pandemic broke a world record shot Friday night set 2 1/2 years before he was born.
On Day 1 of the U.S. Olympic Trials, he lifted the massive metal sphere 76 meters, 8 1/4 inches (23.37 meters) to enter his name in the record book and hit his ticket to Tokyo, where he will have a chance to defend his Olympic title next month.
As he always imagined.
“There were so many times I was throwing a six-pound shot after high school, throwing myself, and letting it go and putting my hands on my head and being like, ‘Oh, new world record!’ “” I knew there was an opportunity or potential to do so since 2017. “Crouser said.
Almost everyone in this hard-hitting group of liars knew that the 75-10 1/4 (23.12) record held by Randy Barnes since May 20, 1990, was in jeopardy. Earlier this year, Crouser topped Barnes’ internal record. Earlier Friday, during qualifying, Crouser raised 75-2 1/2 (22.92) to set the American Olympic record.
Crouser was feeling so good in the preliminary round that he thought a world record was possible here and there. What stopped him from going for his shoes. Although he had brought a new pair of Nikes to Eugene for rehearsals, he decided on a more broken pair because the newly remodeled Hayward Field shooting ring was “fast”.
“But they get your shoes if they break the world record,” Crouser told World Athletics, which tests all the shoes included in a record. “I thought, ‘I do not know, if you set a world record in the preface, I will not have shoes for the final. I will have to throw the Niket (new).’
So the record held – but only for a few more hours.
Even before a quarter of his six attempts on a sunny, sunny evening had sunk to the ground, Crouser was raising his arms to celebrate. When shot, beyond where any other sign had been made, a collective gasp came from the quarter-filled stand.
About half a minute passed as officials checked the distance. When the brand climbed the charts, confirming that he had broken one of the longest records in books, he was attacked by his competitors near the ring.
“I finally announced it,” said Crouser, who grew up in Oregon, went to college in Texas and now serves as a volunteer coach in Arkansas. “I think I was celebrating in it almost before he left me. “.
Among those congratulating him were world champion Joe Kovacs, who finished second, and Payton Otterdahl, who won third place.
“There are three or four boys capable of doing that,” Kovacs said. “In Tokyo, there will be some fireworks. Every year, we are talking about breaking records and I think there is even more to come.”
Minutes after his record, Crouser was posing proudly on the field. Photo: He stands next to the blackboard with both thumbs up and the words “World Record” highlighted in green on the blackboard next to his new record.
Putters shot fashion themselves as part-time physics gurus. They spend hours analyzing their shots from many angles, all in the hope of drawing a few more inches.
On the dynamics of his best shot ever, Crouser said: “I stood big with my chest and calm and let the entrance happen. I didn’t force it. And once I did it well, I knew the throw would it was good, so I did nothing to spoil it. “
Crouser, who finished second behind the Kovacs at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, did not miss a single day of training in 2020, even with the coronavirus pandemic closing things across the globe. He built a knitted ring that he built from two sheets of plywood and screws from Home Depot.
The opening day of the rehearsals also featured strong first-round performances by 800-meter world champion Donavan Brazier and sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who chose orange as the hair color of the day and returned to the 100-meter fastest time. (10.84 seconds). Senior jumper Vashti Cunningham – the daughter of former NFL center-back Randall Cunningham – easily qualified for the final and discus throw of the discus Valarie Allman set a meeting record with her 229-8 (70.01) throw in qualifying.
In the next night’s final, Woody Kincaid opened the final stretch to hold Grant Fisher and win the 10,000m. Both compete for the Bowerman Trail Club. Kincaid finished at 27: 53.62. Joe Klecker was third.
Everyone got their second bill at Crouser.
He is hard to miss in a dirty meeting. The 320-pounder takes in about 5,000 calories a day to keep the weight in its 6-7 frame. His diet consists of two large men in the morning, a pound of ground beef for lunch and three of four servings from an overnight meal delivery service.
So what does a freshly cut world record holder do for dinner? Well, the options understood limited in the late hour he would get off the track.
“I’m probably going for a big, double old hamburger somewhere,” he said.
