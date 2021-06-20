The man, 32, on a motorcycle with a gun followed by police on the highway





A man on a motorcycle with a gun was chased off the highway by police this evening. Around 9 a.m., officers from Merseyside Police engaged in pursuit of a motorcycle traveling in the M62’s native carriageway The motorcyclist was stopped and after a check on the rider, a firearm was found and taken for forensic examination. READ MORE:Sadistic woman killer will ‘return to Merseyside’ with nothing but revenge in his mind A 32-year-old man from Salford was arrested and taken to a Merseyside police station for questioning. The force said it would go to “great lengths” to stop people aiming to “bring the misery of firearms into our communities”. In a statement, Merseyside Police said: “We have arrested a man on suspicion of possession of a firearm following a chase on the M62 this evening (Saturday 19 June). “Officers from Merseyside Police engaged in the pursuit of a motorcycle traveling on the east carriageway of the M62 around 9 p.m. “The motorcyclist was brought to a stop between junction 10 (Croft Interchange) and 11 (Birchwood) in Cheshire. After a check on the rider, a firearm was found and taken for forensic examination. “There is an on-site closure between junctions 10 and 11, and drivers are advised to look for alternative routes while police are at the scene. “A 32-year-old man from Salford was arrested on suspicion of possessing a Section 1 firearm and taken to a Merseyside police station for interview.” The Liverpool Echo delivers newsletters on a wide range of topics – including our daily newsletter, now coming out three times a day. There are others related to issues, politics, court news, Knowsley, Wirral and the arts and culture, as well as Liverpool FC and Everton FC. Registration is free and you only need one minute to receive the largest stories, sent directly to your inbox. How to Sign Up for an Echo Email Update 1) Go to our dedicated newsletter page in this regard. 2) Put your email in the box where it is shown 3) Mark as many boxes as you want, for each newspaper you want. 4) Click Save Changes and that’s it! Chief Detective Matt Smith said: “This activity should serve as another reminder that we simply will not tolerate gun use in Merseyside and will make great efforts to stop people aiming to bring firearm misery into communities. ours. “Where people seek to carry, transport or use dangerous weapons to cause fear and harm here in Merseyside, we will devote considerable time, energy and resources to bringing them to justice and removing their weapons. from our streets. “We will act on all information provided on gun crime to remove weapons and those who use them from the community. Our officers regularly carry out orders, ground searches and stops of targeted vehicles such as this and if you come up with what you know, directly or anonymously, we will do the rest. ” Anyone with information on firearms is required to contact our social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or the Facebook Merseyside Police Contact Center. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form here







