Now that everyone has seen our normal president, who does not make his ass in Cornwall at the G7 and then does not bow to the Russian dictator in Zurich, I do not know, maybe the numbers are better.

But just last month, before Joe Biden had his first chance as president to walk the world stage, 44% of people surveyed in 53 countries around the globe saw the United States as a threat not only to democracy in generally but for the prospects of democracy in their very own countries.

And, yes, they were no. 1!

Fear of Chinese influence on democracy in their countries is 38% and fear of Russian influence is 28%.

As an American who cares about our country in the world and who likes to stroll through a dark alley in Cordoba or Inverness without being shaken by a type of good local government, I can not imagine any more depressing finding.

The word comes in a poll commissioned by the Alliance for Democracies Foundation with about 50,000 respondents.

The poll was conducted by the polling company Latana between February and April, so first a hangover effect of Donald Trumps America; foreign policy may stick to the findings, the Guardian reports.

Thinking

Overall the results show U.S. perceptions starting to improve from last year.

So yes, things are going in the right direction. Still, after Trump, Bidens State Department teams face a low bar.

Remember that Foggy Bottom idiot, Fiona Hill, who was so horrified to be in the same room in Helsinki with her boss Trump after he sided with Vladimir Putin for his intelligence agencies, which she considered creating a medical emergency for the clown to show up at a stop.

It’s very easy to be optimistic about the new normal America in international relations when the last boy was a quarrel.

The fact is, deeper into the number of polls, there are great reasons to despair.

Respondents from sweet, cold, affluent countries like Norway, Switzerland and Sweden are the most confident in the world that their country is democratic. But 71% of Chinese citizens surveyed also think their country has the right amount of democracy.

So no democracy is the right amount of democracy?

In all 53 countries surveyed, just over half of people describe the countries where they lived, including, without a doubt, countries like Cuba and Saudi Arabia to be democracies.

This number calls into question exactly what people in the world imagine democracy to be. Also, perhaps, one of the central errors of the polls. Given how good Beijing is under surveillance, you should think that at least some of the Chinese surveyed gave the answer Uncle Xi wanted to see.

As for this large number of people around our planet almost half of them still see us as a threat to democracy? We should not forget that some of them were polled just weeks after the attack by hundreds of Trump supporters on the Capitol in Washington, DC

Their man had lost his bid for re-election in a big mess. Days before the winner was inaugurated, the former president held a rally in our capital in which he demanded from the crowd he had gathered to take to the streets and force Congress to annul the election results. They did so, threatening to kill the vice president.

The other branches of our government are full. The head of the executive branch of the American experiment in democracy said nothing about the riots while watching it on TV. He would have accepted a coronation again if the crowd had prevailed. Is it any wonder that the world still questions our democracy?

Larry Wilson is on the editorial board of Southern California News Group. [email protected]