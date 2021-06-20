Water supply in Delhi will be affected today in these areas | Latest Delhi News





Water supply in some areas in the national capital will be affected due to increased ammonia and algae pollution in the Yamuna River, according to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The board said this would disrupt water production at its plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla. Due to increased Ammonia pollution and high algae in the Yamuna River, water production has been limited by water treatment plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla and the water supply will be affected in the morning and evening of June 20, 2021, in the following areas and so on until the ammonia level in the river is reduced to the curable limit, the DJB said in a statement Saturday. He has advised people to make wise use of water and has said water cisterns will be available on request in certain areas. According to the DJB, the areas to be affected are Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and neighboring areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and neighboring areas Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas Old Rajar Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (East and West )), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri and neighboring areas, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tugalkabad, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar. Prahladpur and neighboring areas, Ramleela Ground, Delhi Gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Burari and neighboring areas, parts of Cantonment and South Delhi. Also last month, water supply in parts of Delhi was affected twice – due to turbulence in raw water from the Upper Ganges and Haryana Canals releasing less water into Yamuna. Areas affected on May 12 due to high turbulence were Saket, Pushp Vihar, Katwaria Sarai, Lado Sarai, Khirki, Saidulajab, Gokulpuri, Sonia Vihar, Karawal Nagar, Babarpur, Tahirpur, Dilshad Garden, Nandnagari, Shahdara, Laxmi, Geeta Colony, Mayur Vihar, Kondli, Dallupura, Yamuna Vihar, Karawal Nagar, Jafrabad, Jhilmil, Mandawali, Laxmi Nagar, Shakarpur, Vivek Vihar, Karkardooma, Jagatpuri, Shalimar Park, Krishna Nagar, Patparganj, Vish Vihar Park, Shastripark, Bhrampuri, Gandhi Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Okhla, Kalkaji, Batla House Ext., Kalindi Colony, Badarpur, Sarita Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Mehrauli, Greater Kailash, South Extn., Lajpat Nagar, Jal Vihar, Lodhi Road and Kaka Nagar. On May 6, DJB Deputy Chairman Raghav Chadha said supply from the Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants was hit due to a reduction in raw water release into the Yamuna River from Haryana, which has consequently lowered the level of water in the Wazirabad Pond. Water supply in parts of central Delhi, northern Delhi, southern Delhi, western Delhi and Canton areas was affected for three days because of it. On average, DJB supplies 900 MGD (million gallons per day) of water, with demand reaching 1,100 MGD in the summer months.

