Death at sea: fishery inspectors who never came home | World news

In his latest email to his family, Eritara Aati Kaierua told them he loved them and apologized for not being in touch soon. Fish is a bit rare or maybe this place is not fertile, we are now fishing in Papua New Guinea and we are still here, he wrote to his wife, Tekarara, on February 21, 2020.

Please try to stay well and I will do my best to stay healthy from here too, he wrote.

Almost two weeks later, the father of four 40-year-old children was found dead in a cabin at Win Far No 636, a Taiwanese-flagged fishing boat that was in the waters near Nauru at the time.

An initial pathology report said the independent fishery observer had died of severe traumatic brain injury and police at his home on the Pacific island of Kiribati, where his body was brought, opened a homicide investigation.

But over a year later, Tekarara is still awaiting a response from the investigation that was promised to him.

Kiribati fishing observer Eritara Aati Kaierua with three of his children Photos: Supplied

The death of Kaierua, who was employed by the Ministry of Fisheries in Kiribati, is the latest in a string of alleged deaths of observers and abuses around the world that attract little attention, and few sentences.

Being an observer, which involves monitoring fishing practices and catching to ensure that the vessels follow the rules, is a dangerous job that can put observers in conflict with the crews on the vessels on which they work, often hundreds, or even thousands. kilometers from the nearest port.

According to the Association of Professional Observers, there have been over a dozen cases of observers dying at work since 2009 alone, including three involving Kiribati nationals.

It was Antin Tamwabeti, who according to the company that hired him was harassed and threatened by the crew of a Taiwanese-flagged ship shortly before his death. He died in another boat in May 2019, in circumstances which have not been reported, although his case was settled as a suicide.

Moanniki Nawii died in 2017 aboard a Taiwanese-flagged briefcase; his family is still trying to get an autopsy from the authorities.

Then there was the death of Tabuia Tekaie in 2009. According to a New Zealand media report months after he died, the coffin containing his body at one point fell into the sea when the captain of the Korean-flagged ship tried to transfer it to a police ship. The cabin where he died was also thoroughly cleaned after his death by exterminating any evidence, according to a New Zealand detective sent to Kiribati to investigate. The media report said a subsequent autopsy revealed that Tekaie’s death was not suspicious and his body was returned to his family for burial.

The list of cases continues.

He feared for his life

Kaierua Nicky’s sister was in the Solomon Islands when she heard of his death.

The initial words we heard is that he did not show up for dinner, said Nicky, and when they did [the crew] check on him, he was locked in his room but his body was found on the floor and that he had died like that.

There is no forensic pathologist in Kiribati and it was two weeks after the body of her brothers arrived in Tarawa on March 7, 2020 that a Fijian forensic pathologist arrived to perform a postmortem.

Nicky Kaierua, sister of Eritara Aati Kaierua, a fisheries observer. Photos: Supplied

Later, in a report for the UK-based NGO Human Rights at Sea, Tekarara recalled what the pathologist told her shortly afterwards. He suggested the injuries could not be the result of a fall and implied that the cause of death was murder.

Your husband died due to brain damage, there was an internal bleeding in his brain and this could have happened from something so strong that it would have hit his head, accompanied by force. No matter how high the steps had fallen, this internal bleeding could not have happened, he said, according to Tekarara.

She added: I cried a lot thinking and imagining the pain he went through, how he had struggled to fight for his life and what might have been the last thoughts in his mind before he lost his life. I felt sorry for him so bad knowing he was alone and there was no way to call for help.

Nicky said her brother had told her his job was not easy and there were times on other boats when he feared for his life. She said he recalled being offered a bribe on another ship and another incident in which he said his boat-taking register differed from the captains’ register.

I felt sorry for him so bad knowing he was alone and there was no way to call for help. Tekarara, Eritara’s wife

He feared for his life and safety on that trip after the incident. The boat was penalized, it was made to unload tons of fish in Tuvalu, Nicky said.

She never asked what the ship was, but she later said her brother told her he was afraid of poisoning on board and so would take the food served to the other crew members.

Many times, he ate his noodles from his cabin. He was relieved to have come home after that, she added.

Concerns about the investigation

After his body was returned to Kiribati and an autopsy was performed, the ship was seized and two crew members were arrested and interrogated.

But then the field progress of the investigation stopped. Although the high court rejected a request from shipowners to release it in June, Win Far was allowed to leave in October. It is not clear who authorized the release when the investigation into Kaierua’s death was still ongoing.

The family had numerous other concerns about the investigation, not just the two further pathology reports that were made without examining Cairua’s body and which reportedly concluded that he died of hypertension, or high blood pressure.

The family has so far not been allowed to see any of the pathologists’ reports.

Tekarara was also concerned that, instead of being treated as possible evidence, Kaierua’s items were returned to her shortly after Win Win was anchored. After spending 10 years as a court clerk, she knew they had to be held. The forensic doctor had not yet started his work, so I found it very strange that his things came back so quickly, she said.

In its report, HRAS also noted that nothing further was heard about the DNA samples taken from the crew, the equipment including the phones, cameras and laptops that were captured from them, or the CCTV footage taken from Win Far for analysis.

Tekarara has serious health problems and without the income of her husbands, she is struggling to support herself and couples with four children, who are now aged between 11 and three.

The youngest children asked about their father, especially the two youngest. Every time a plane flew overhead, [the youngest son] Tutu was running from the plane and shouting daddy daddy! Tha Tekarara.

Tekarara, the wife of fisheries observer Eritara Aati Kaierua, with their youngest child Tutu. She has numerous concerns about the investigation into the death of her husbands Photos: Rimon Rimon / Guardian

More a tool than a human being

Liz Mitchell, president of the Nonprofit Association of Professional Observers (APO), said Kaierua’s death is typical of a case of fishery observers, in that there is often very little information about what happened and whether there is an investigation at all, is an incomplete one.

[Observers] are always considered last. As a later thought more as a tool than a human being, Mitchell said.

They are used to give the impression that a fishery is being properly monitored. This is evident in the fishing that monitors are using to control the MSC [Marine Stewardship Council] standards in order for the ship to obtain MSC certification. If the observer does not control what the ship positively reports as true, they risk themselves and of course, the way the voyages are managed, this contributes to their risk.

Mitchell said it was not just fishermen that observers had to face risks from but also their employers, who neglected and deliberately placed them in a way of harmlessness without any protection, without any implementation and without any reporting of treatment that they get.

[Observers] are always considered last. As a later thought. Liz Mitchell

According to the Pacific Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA), of which Kiribati is a member, The safety of observers is a matter of great importance to FFA members.

But Tekarara said the deaths of her husbands could have been prevented if the money had been spent on two-way communication devices to protect her.

In fact, according to Mitchell, New Zealand provided Kiribati with two-way communication equipment, but they never succeeded in the observers they intended.

Kiribati saved $ 26,000 AUS on equipment specifically designed for observers who could have saved Cairo’s lives, and New Zealand did not care, she said.

A New Zealand Foreign Ministry spokesman confirmed that it had provided funding for the purchase of two-way radios, without specifying when, at the request of Kiribati.

In this particular circumstance, the procurement of equipment and the management of fishing personnel is a responsible government of Kiribati, the spokesman said.

The Kiribati Ministry of Fisheries did not respond to requests for comment.

David Hammond, chief executive of HRAS, said the Kaierua family deserved justice, but that with the lack of evidence, we would never see the truth about the matter.

There is impunity and lack of enforcement, and lack of responsibility, [which] creates an environment where labor rights abuses can continue, Hammond said.

The Kaieruas family is not giving up either.

Nicky said her family still could not believe Kaierua died of high blood pressure.

We are still waiting, and we still need justice, it has been a year now, and I still do not know the answers.